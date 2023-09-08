Could the Commonwealth Games be pushed back to find a new host?

Key Points Commonwealth Games organisers are trying to find a new host for the event after Victoria pulled out in July.

The international body overseeing the games is open to delaying the games until 2027.

The organisers aim to have a solution in place by November when the Games' general assembly meets in Singapore.

The Commonwealth Games could be pushed back a year to allow an Australian host to salvage the event after Victoria pulled the plug .





Organisers are busy working on a solution for the event, Commonwealth Games Australia told a Senate inquiry into the Andrews government's decision to cancel the games.





Chief executive Craig Phillips said the Commonwealth Games Federation, the international body overseeing the games, was open to delaying the games until 2027 to give any potential host more time to prepare.



What could the Commonwealth Games look like?

What form the event takes is yet to be decided, with the potential for scaled-back games or a co-hosting arrangement with another country, like New Zealand, still on the cards.





"We need to make sure that the games match the host, and not the other way round," Phillips said on Friday.



READ MORE Commonwealth Games suffer another setback as Canada exits hosting bid

"So it'll be a tailored solution.





"From our perspective, we need a Games for our athletes, so whatever the final solution is, from our perspective, will be satisfactory."





Phillips hopes to have a solution in place by November when the Commonwealth Games general assembly meets in Singapore.



Do the Commonwealth Games cost too much?

In July, Premier Daniel Andrews announced Victoria had withdrawn from hosting duties for the 2026 Games because estimated costs had blown out to as much as $7 billion.





Geelong, Bendigo, Ballarat, Shepparton and Gippsland were named as host centres and the Melbourne Cricket Ground as the opening ceremony venue.





Andrews had been accused of inflating the estimated cost of hosting the 12-day sporting event and ignoring options to justify cancelling the global sports event.



Andrews said the government considered moving the games to Melbourne, holding fewer sports and having fewer regional hubs, but all options were too expensive.





Also in July, the premiers of NSW, Queensland, South Australia, and Tasmania said they would not host the games , with budgetary pressures and costs outweighing benefits cited as reasons.





It was recently agreed Victoria would pay organisers $380 million in compensation .



Lack of urgency

But Opposition sport spokeswoman Anne Ruston hit out at a lack of urgency by the organising committee after revelations it had yet to meet with any federal ministers, nor the premiers of potential hosts Queensland and Western Australia.





"I'd really like to know when you're going to get that fire in your belly and start getting out there," she said.





"I'm not feeling it from you that there's a great deal of urgency or enthusiasm from you about getting this thing rolling."



LISTEN TO The field remains wide open to host the 2026 Commonwealth Games SBS News 19/07/2023 04:14 Play

Phillips insisted despite appearances, the urgency is certainly there.





"Without belabouring the point, we're not rushing to a 'no'," he said.





"We do have to make sure we're ready.





"Right now in the marketplace, there's a price tag of six to seven billion dollars - we have to take the time to actually dismantle that."



Ruston decried a lack of engagement from the Commonwealth despite the fact that Australia as a whole will suffer the consequences of the Victorian government's decision.





Phillips said the view from overseas is that it is a "national problem" for Australia to deal with.





"It's not a Victorian problem, there's no distinction," he said.



