COVID-19 cases are rising around Australia. Are we in an eighth wave of infections?

Key Points In the last reporting period, COVID-19 cases increased by 23.6 per cent nationally.

Experts say the country appears to be experiencing a new wave of infections, with Eris now the dominant subvariant.

COVID-19 is no longer considered a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance in Australia.

The era of lockdowns, vaccine mandates and daily case number bulletins seems long gone, but coronavirus is still very much present in Australia.





Case numbers increased in every state and territory in the last reporting period, and experts say the country is entering a new wave of infections.





Here's what we know.



COVID-19 case numbers are on the rise in Australia

According to the Department of Health and Aged Care, surveillance indicators suggest COVID-19 transmission has been gradually increasing since mid to late-August.





In the week ending 24 October, 6,550 cases of COVID-19 were reported across Australia, an average of 936 cases per day.





This marked an increase of 23.6 per cent nationally.





In the same period, the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 increased by an average of 17.5 per cent to 1,245.





Of these hospitalisations, 31 were admitted to the intensive care unit.



Professor Adrian Esterman, chair of biostatistics and epidemiology at the University of South Australia, said the real numbers were likely much higher due to a decrease in testing and reporting.





"If you look at the percentage of diagnosed cases that end up in the hospital, it's now about four times what it was in January," he said.





"And it's not because the disease has got any more severe, it's simply that we're not counting cases anymore ... there's an awful lot of cases around."



Coronavirus testing has reduced, but case numbers appear to be on the rise. Source: AAP / Mark Baker Paul Griffin, infectious diseases physician and clinical microbiologist, says the situation is being described as Australia's eighth COVID-19 wave.





"Fortunately the magnitude of these waves is getting less and less, but it is clear that even though it's harder to measure at the moment, case numbers do appear to be climbing," he said.





"Hospitalisations have clearly increased and other things we measure like outbreaks in aged care homes, for example, have also increased.





"So it does appear there is more COVID around at the moment and I think it's important that people do understand that."



Which COVID-19 strain is dominant in Australia?

Esterman said the dominant strain in Australia appears to be Eris, or EG.5, part of the Omicron sublineage.





Eris is similar to other subvariants of Omicron and is also highly transmissible, Esterman said.





"As each new variant comes along, it tends to be a little bit more transmissible than previous ones; that's certainly the case with Eris," he said.



"It's been dominant now in the USA and in many other countries because it's more transmissible, but it's certainly not more severe."





Eris reportedly causes cold-like symptoms, including a runny nose, headache, fatigue, sneezing and a sore throat.





While symptoms are mild for most people, Esterman advises anybody who has a compromised immune system to take extra precautions and ensure they are up to date with vaccines.





"It's now time for people who are elderly, who've got impaired immune systems who are at risk to think about masking up when they go out, just while we've got this new wave coming on," he said.



New COVID-19 vaccines approved in Australia

Vaccine requirements have been scrapped in Australia , but vaccination is still recommended by experts and the Department of Health and Aged Care.





In October, the Therapeutic Goods Administration assessed and provisionally approved new monovalent COVID-19 vaccines, but further assessment is ongoing.







Availability dates have not yet been made public, but the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is expected to provide updated advice in the coming weeks.



Esterman said the new vaccines are designed to target the target the XBB.1.5 Omicron subvariant, but could also be effective against Eris.





"These ones are much more effective against these new subvariants like Eris, that's currently dominating Australia," he said.





"They're also likely to work against the new subvariant BA.2.86 or Pirola, which everyone's worried about, and that's also in Australia at the moment."



Decrease in reporting and change in classification

On 20 October 2023, Australia’s chief medical officer declared that COVID-19 was no longer a Communicable Disease Incident of National Significance (CDINS) following the end of winter in Australia.





The decision mirrored those made by other health authorities around the world, including the World Health Organization, which declared COVID-19 to no longer be a global health emergency in May .





Under the change in Australia's classification, reporting frequency will now be reduced, bringing COVID-19 reporting more in line with other infectious disease reporting.



In a statement, the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) said week-to-week changes in data "do not demonstrate clear trends" and a reduced reporting frequency would allow "more meaningful assessments" of disease transmission and impact over time.





Griffin said that, while the change in classification was understandable, he would like to see more data collected and made available.





"I think for many people it would be useful to be able to see (the statistics) when we want to so that we can understand what's happening with the trajectory with the cases in the community and we can respond accordingly," he said.



