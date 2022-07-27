COVID-19 drugs confusion, healthcare workers' warning, and Australia's cricket trailblazer

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.



Why people are missing out on COVID-19 antiviral medication

Community health workers have raised significant concerns that many Australians are unaware that antiviral treatment is available to reduce serious symptoms of COVID-19 . Community pharmacist Veronica Nou runs a pharmacy in a western Sydney suburb where more than 60 per cent of residents were born overseas. She says she hasn't had a single customer who was aware that the life-saving medication was on the market . The Department of Health said it was translating its public health campaign into 32 languages on radio, social and digital channels.



Hospitals are buckling under increased pressure due to COVID-19 infections

There are fears the global response to HIV is in 'severe danger'

The world's response to battling HIV has slowed down due to limited resources that have been redirected to control the COVID-19 pandemic. There were 1.5 million new HIV infections last year — a million more than global targets — and while the rate of infection fell between 2020 and 2021 by 3.6 per cent, it's the smallest annual drop since 2017. These warnings have come from a new report that was released at the International AIDS Conference in Montreal. Experts say the response to battling the virus is in severe danger" and the world risks "veering off track to end the global HIV epidemic".



Alana King's sights on gold, inspiring the next cricket generation

As a cricket-mad child, Alana King stood out, and not just for her ability. She was one of only a few girls, and children from the sub-continent, playing the sport. It's been an incredible year for King: winning the Women's Big Bash League earned her an Australian call up, eventuating in wins at the Women's Cricket World Cup and Ashes. Now she's competing at the Commonwealth Games and inspiring the next generation.



