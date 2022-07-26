Australia

COVID-19 response condemned, Labor takes aim at cashless debit cards, and the Neighbours character 'sent back to India'

Cashless debit cards could be scrapped within two months, Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisations have reached a record high, and a debate moderator has fainted live on air during a UK leadership debate.

Three people holding a Ramsay St sign.

The Kapoors were the first non-white family to move onto Ramsay Street as full-time cast members. Source: Supplied / Channel 10

Good morning, it’s Rayane Tamer here with SBS News’ Morning Briefing.

Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisations are growing, and experts are angry

Australia is seeing its
highest number of hospital admissions since the COVID-19 pandemic began
. On Tuesday, 5,544 people were in hospital needing treatment from the virus and
it's a cause for concern
, according to the Australian Medical Association (AMA) vice president Chris Moy. He says we are in a "far worse position" than we were during the
Omicron wave
in January and it's time for the authorities to step up. He's
strongly condemned the federal government for a "complete lack of leadership"
with little direction given to Australians
in order to curb the spread of the virus
.

Cashless welfare system to be scrapped

On the
second day of parliament
, the new Labor government will
introduce a bill to scrap cashless debit cards
. More than 17,000 Australians were given these cards in an attempt by the former government to prevent welfare recipients from abusing cash to buy drugs and alcohol. Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth found that, after speaking with affected communities,
their lives have been made harder - and there is no evidence to suggest their wellbeing has improved
.

This Indian family got cast on Neighbours - and then got written out of the script

Neighbours, arguably one of Australia's most iconic television series, will air
its final episode this week
. As the country looks back on the memories that Ramsay Street offered us on our TV screens, Sachin Joab reflected on being part of the first ever non-white family, brought on as full-time cast members on the show. In Australia, he and his on-screen family, the Kapoors, became the subject of online racist backlash. But fans in the United Kingdom, where the show was a hit, wrote to Joab to share their excitement about diversity on Australian television. Two years after their debut in 2011, management said they would be written out of the script. Joab said the storyline was they were moving “back to India” — and it still doesn't sit with him well.

Moderator faints during UK Conservative leadership debate

With former
United Kingdom prime minister Boris Johnson stepping down as leader
, two Conservative Party leadership hopefuls
are fighting for the top job
. Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss went head-to-head in a live television debate on Tuesday, but it came to an abrupt halt when
when host Kate McCann suddenly fainted
. Viewers could hear a large crash that interrupted Ms Truss, who then yelled, "oh my God!".

In other news

Published 27 July 2022 at 8:45am, updated an hour ago at 8:48am
By Rayane Tamer
Source: SBS News

