COVID-19 response condemned, Labor takes aim at cashless debit cards, and the Neighbours character 'sent back to India'

Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisations are growing, and experts are angry
Australia's COVID-19 hospitalisations are growing, and experts are angry
Australia is seeing its . On Tuesday, 5,544 people were in hospital needing treatment from the virus and , according to the Australian Medical Association (AMA) vice president Chris Moy. He says we are in a "far worse position" than we were during the in January and it's time for the authorities to step up. He's with little direction given to Australians .
Cashless welfare system to be scrapped
On the , the new Labor government will . More than 17,000 Australians were given these cards in an attempt by the former government to prevent welfare recipients from abusing cash to buy drugs and alcohol. Social Services Minister Amanda Rishworth found that, after speaking with affected communities,
their lives have been made harder - and there is no evidence to suggest their wellbeing has improved.
This Indian family got cast on Neighbours - and then got written out of the script
Neighbours, arguably one of Australia's most iconic television series, will air . As the country looks back on the memories that Ramsay Street offered us on our TV screens, Sachin Joab reflected on being part of the first ever non-white family, brought on as full-time cast members on the show. In Australia, he and his on-screen family, the Kapoors, became the subject of online racist backlash. But fans in the United Kingdom, where the show was a hit, wrote to Joab to share their excitement about diversity on Australian television. Two years after their debut in 2011, management said they would be written out of the script. Joab said the storyline was they were moving “back to India” — and it still doesn't sit with him well.
Moderator faints during UK Conservative leadership debate
With former , two Conservative Party leadership hopefuls . Former finance minister Rishi Sunak and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss went head-to-head in a live television debate on Tuesday, but it came to an abrupt halt when. Viewers could hear a large crash that interrupted Ms Truss, who then yelled, "oh my God!".
In other news
- The TikTok fashion trend dubbed 'Naarmcore' has been criticised by First Nations people. .
- in the NT in the wake of the death of an Indigenous mother and her baby.
- The International Space Station was a beacon of hope for Russia-US co-operation. .