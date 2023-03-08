Culture

'Culturally sensitive king': Harry Styles charms New Zealand crowd with rendition of Māori folk song

The Australian and New Zealand leg of the pop star's Love on Tour shows have featured moments honouring Aboriginal and Māori culture.

Harry Styles singing into a microphone. He is wearing a purple and black jumpsuit.

Harry Styles sang Māori folk song Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi at his Auckland show on Tuesday night. Source: Press Association / Ian West

Key Points
  • Harry Styles incorproated Māori elements into his Auckland concert on Tuesday night.
  • The 29-year-old sang a folk song and draped the national Māori flag around his shoulderd during his performance.
  • He included a Welcome to Country before each show on the Australian leg of his tour, and waved the Aboriginal flag.
English pop star Harry Styles has been praised for embracing Māori culture, following his Love on Tour show in Auckland on Tuesday night.

Videos shared on social media
show Styles singing the opening line of Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi — a Māori folk song — before the 40,000-strong crowd at Mt Smart Stadium enthusiastically joined in.

Fans expressed surprise that the 29-year-old's was aware of the song, and commended his pronunciation of the lyrics.

"We love our culturally sensitive king," New Zealand-based social media site, Sh*t You Should Care About, captioned a TikTok video of the moment.

"His pronunciation was great, some of our New Zealand media should take note," one fan wrote.
"Harry Styles singing Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi was NOT on my 2023 bingo card," another commented.

Tūtira Mai Ngā Iwi was written in the 1950s by Māori priest Wiremu Te Tau Huata, gaining popularity after New Zealand's Ministry of Education published it in school books in the 1960s.

The song is one of unity, and is regularly sung at sporting matches and in classrooms around New Zealand.

Later in the show, Styles danced around the stage with the national Māori flag — the Tino Rangatiratanga — draped around his shoulders.

"Harry Styles asked me for the Tino Rangatiratanga fan [sic] last night and gave it back to me at the end of the show,"
the owner of the flag wrote alongside a TikTok video
.
Before the show, Styles met with local Kapa haka group Angitu, who delivered a Pōwhiri — a traditional Māori welcoming ceremony.

The former member of One Direction attracted similar praise for his respect of First Nations people and culture during the Australian leg of his tour.

Embracing other less traditional parts of Australian culture, he also did a "shoey" at his Perth show and wore a Bunnings hat in Melbourne.

The rainbow flag
also regularly features at Styles' concerts around the world.
Share
2 min read
Published 8 March 2023 at 4:56pm
By Amy Hall
Source: SBS News

Recommended for you

A man playing guitar and singing on stage.

‘Difficult to accept’: Bluesfest removes Sticky Fingers from lineup following boycotts

Australia

Brazilian artist Kdu dos Anjos.

'Pure magic': Why this Brazilian 'shack' was named house of the year

World

A car boot full with grocery items.

'Bin living' scavenger says dumpster diving is 'a food resource' for a growing number of Australians

Life

A man and a woman dressed in blue uniforms stand in front of a fire truck

The quiet visa change bringing good news to Australia's skilled workers

Immigration

Close-up of

'Shocking evidence': A former Australian prime minister is part of a plan to jail Vladimir Putin

World

A medicine box and an injectable pen

More weight loss drugs like Ozempic are coming, but are they really good for us?

Life

A woman lying on a street

Senator Lidia Thorpe removed from Mardi Gras parade after confrontation with police

World

Phil Schubert and his partner in Paris.

Philip is among a rare group of 'NOVIDs' in Australia. Here's how he's avoided COVID-19 so far

Australia