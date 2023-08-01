World

Donald Trump charged over efforts to overturn the 2020 election. Here's what we know

Former US President Donald Trump has been indicted as part of an investigation into his efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Donald Trump Holds A Campaign Rally In Erie, Pennsylvania

Former US President Donald Trump speaks to supporters during a political rally while campaigning for the GOP nomination in the 2024 election in Erie, Pennsylvania. He has announced he is expecting to be indicted later today. Source: Getty / Jeff Swensen

Key Points
  • Trump is being investigated for allegations he sought to overturn President Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.
  • He is facing criminal charges in two other cases.
  • Trump is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to public opinion polls.
Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday was hit with criminal charges for a third time in four months - this time arising from efforts to overturn his 2020 election defeat - as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.
Trump already faces criminal charges in two other cases as he campaigns to regain the presidency next year.

He is the front-runner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, according to public opinion polls, despite his legal woes.
READ MORE

Donald Trump says a criminal conviction wouldn't stop him running for president in 2024

The charges stem from Special Counsel Jack Smith's investigation into allegations Trump sought to reverse his loss to Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Minutes before the
indictment
was handed down, Trump posted on his Truth Social media platform that he had heard to expect an indictment.

"I hear that Deranged Jack Smith, in order to interfere with the Presidential Election of 2024, will be putting out yet another Fake Indictment of your favorite President," he wrote.

Who is Jack Smith and why is Trump being investigated?

Smith has been investigating allegations that Trump and his allies sought to overturn Democratic rival Joe Biden's victory in the 2020 election.

Officials have testified that Trump pressured them based on false claims of widespread voting fraud.

His supporters attacked the US Capitol on 6 January 2021, in a failed bid to stop Congress from certifying Biden's victory.
READ MORE

Donald Trump says charges are 'political persecution', claims he had right to keep documents

Trump on 18 July said he had received a letter from Smith telling him that he was a target of the 6 January grand jury investigation in Washington.

Trump already had become the first former US president to face criminal charges. He has sought to portray the prosecutions as part of a politically motivated witch hunt.

These represent a second round of federal charges by Smith, who was appointed a special counsel in November by US Attorney General Merrick Garland.

Before being appointed by Garland to take over the two Trump-related investigations, Smith had served as the chief prosecutor for the special court in The Hague, tasked with
prosecuting war crimes in Kosovo, oversaw the Justice Department's public integrity section and worked as a federal and state prosecutor in New York.

Has Trump been indicted before?

Trump pleaded not guilty after a federal grand jury in Miami convened by the special counsel charged him in June in a 37-count indictment over his unlawful retention of classified government documents after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing justice.

Prosecutors accused him of risking some of the most sensitive US national security secrets.
Last Thursday, prosecutors added three more criminal counts against Trump, bringing the total to 40, accusing him of ordering employees to delete security videos as he was under investigation for retaining the documents.

The first charges brought against Trump emerged in March when a grand jury convened by Manhattan's district attorney indicted him.

Trump in April pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts accusing him of falsifying business records concerning a payment to porn star Stormy Daniels to buy her silence before the 2016 election about a sexual encounter she said she had with him.

Trump has denied the encounter.

What happened in Trump's documents case?

In the documents case, prosecutors accused Trump of mishandling sensitive classified documents about everything from the U.S. nuclear program to potential domestic vulnerabilities in the event of an attack.

When the Justice Department tried to get Trump to return the documents, the indictment alleges, he asked his attorneys if they could lie to the government about the existence of the records.
READ MORE

Donald Trump charged in criminal case over classified documents

He was accused of conspiring with his aide Walt Nauta, who is also charged, to move boxes containing documents around inside his home at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida to prevent them from being found. Nauta also has pleaded not guilty.

A second employee, a maintenance worker at Mar-a-Lago, Carlos De Oliveira, was charged on Thursday with conspiracy to obstruct justice, accused of helping Trump to hide documents.

What happened on 6 January?

Members of right-wing militia groups and other supporters of Trump staged the 6 January 2021 assault on the US Capitol after a tweet from the former president seen as a "call to arms".
READ MORE

From 'witness tampering' to 'planning coups': Five things to know about the US Capitol riots saga

Trump has characterised the probe, as well as the other cases against him, as part of a politically motivated witch hunt.

Smith, who was appointed as special counsel in November by US Attorney Merrick Garland, previously charged Trump with unlawfully retaining classified government documents after leaving office in January 2021 and obstructing justice.

How big are Trump's legal woes?

A jury in federal court in Manhattan decided in May in a civil lawsuit that Trump must pay $5 million in damages for sexually abusing former Elle magazine columnist E Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defaming her by branding her a liar.

His real estate company was convicted in 2022 in Manhattan of tax fraud charges, though he personally was not charged in that case.

One of Trump's main fundraising groups, the Save America Group, has reported spending more than $US21 million ($A31 million) on legal expenses so far this year.

The sum reported was much less than major media had expected.

Several large US media organisations, including the Washington Post and the New York Times, had reported over the weekend, citing anonymous sources, that Save America's filing would show as much as $US40 million in spending on legal expenses.

In a filing to the Federal Election Commission that it spent about $US30 million between January and June, with most of that going to legal expenses.
Share
5 min read
Published 2 August 2023 7:25am
Updated 3h ago 8:32am
Source: Reuters, SBS
Available in other languages

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A graphic showing two men, a map of Australia and a part of the Kimberley in Western Australia.

How this part of Australia almost became Israel

Immigration

Stephanie Webster wears a green long sleever top and silver necklace while she smiles at the camera.

Stephanie was told she had less than five months to live. Here's what she did next

Health

A son drapes his arm around his mother's shoulders.

Reeta fears her son will face torture if deported. She wants the government to intervene

Politics

REFERENDUM PAMPHLET HEADER YES NO.jpg

We gave the Voice to Parliament pamphlets to fact checkers. Here's what they said

Politics

South Korea-Film Barbie Press Conference

Why a map led this country to ban the new Barbie movie

World

A display of maneki-neko.

Have you seen this cat sitting on the counter at a restaurant? This is why it's there

World

Screenshot from football ad showing players on field

'You've gotta see this': How this viral ad used AI trickery to prove a point about women's football

Sport

People, some with their fists in the air, wearing T-shirts that read “SAG-AFTRA STRONG“. One person is holding a placard that reads “SAG-AFTRA ON STRIKE“.

Actors strike hits Australia, shutting down Queensland filming

World