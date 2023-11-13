Dual COVID-19 and gastro outbreak on cruise ship 'over' as it docks in Adelaide

The Grand Princess was hit by a twin outbreak during its 18-day round trip to Queensland.

A large white cruise ship docked in the ocean.

The Grand Princess docking in Melbourne in 2022. Source: AAP / Will Murray

Key Points
  • The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Adelaide on Monday following an 18-day round trip to Queensland and back.
  • The doctor onboard the ship has declared a double outbreak of COVID-19 and gastro that affected passengers is over.
  • The South Australian premier said those needing urgent care would be safely transported to hospital facilities.
The doctor on a cruise ship that was riddled with COVID-19 and gastro has declared the outbreak over.

The Grand Princess cruise ship docked in Adelaide on Monday morning following an 18-day round trip to Queensland and back.

It is unclear how many people on board were affected by the double outbreak, but the ship has capacity for 2,600 passengers and 1,150 crew members.

Passengers have started to disembark the ship and South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said those on board needing urgent care would be transported to hospital facilities in a way that was safe.

"It's been something we've been monitoring pretty closely over the last 48 hours," Malinauskas told Nine's Today show on Monday.

"The good news is reports that we've got from the cruise operators that the number of cases presenting has actually dramatically decreased over the course of the last couple of days."
READ MORE

The Ruby Princess COVID outbreak killed dozens. A court has found the operator negligent

In a statement, SA Health confirmed the ship docked in Melbourne on Saturday to undergo a cleaning, and all passengers disembarked while that was undertaken.

"We have been in contact with the ship's doctor this morning," the statement said.

"SA Health has been informed that the outbreaks have been declared over and the few remaining cases are consistent with numbers you would expect on any cruise."

The Grand Princess
experienced multiple
COVID-19 outbreaks
from 2020
.
Share
2 min read
Published 13 November 2023 11:16am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A blonde woman with earrings standing in front of a brick wall.

Jess is single and wants to buy a home. Her mortgage broker told her she 'can't have it all'

Australia

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19

A woman speaks at a press conference.

Porn leading to rising sexual violence and grooming in Australia, consent activist says

Australia

A positive COVID-19 test on top of protective face masks.

A new COVID-19 wave has hit Australia. Here's what you can expect this time

COVID-19

Police officer standing at in a doorway

School shuts indefinitely after 10-year-old boy's tragic lift death

Australia

A homeless person is seen sleeping on a park bench

The 'deeply problematic' methods some councils use to deter homeless people

Australia

Four people walking out of a room with red seats

'Gutless cowards': Greens invoke 'people's protest' in Senate walkout over Hamas-Israel war

Politics