The 'Novid' mystery: How have these Australians managed to avoid COVID-19?

We're almost four years into a pandemic that has resulted in more than 11.6 million COVID-19 cases in Australia, but Tracy and Steven Davey aren't among them.





They are, as far as they know, among a rare group of 'Novids' — those who are yet to catch COVID-19 , even while Australia is believed to be in the throes of an eighth wave.





It's hard to know just how many others are like them. Still, a leading epidemiologist has previously estimated , based on data from the Kirby Institute and the National Centre for Immunisation Research and Surveillance, that about 10 per cent of Australia's adult population had never caught the disease.



Tracy, 58, and her husband, 64, live on Victoria's Bellarine Peninsula. She said they were sticklers to the rules during the height of the pandemic when there were face mask mandates, social distancing requirements, and at times, limits on how far you could travel from your home, among other restrictions.





"We didn't go anywhere, we stayed home, we did what we needed to do," she said.





Now that Australia is living with the virus, Davey said their prevention approach was more casual. They don't wear masks, but are fully vaccinated, wash their hands more frequently, and will try to avoid large crowds where possible - which she said hasn't always been easy while staying at caravan parks and visiting tourist hotspots while travelling around the country for the past 18 months.





Davey said they also use rapid antigen tests (RATs) when they have COVID-like symptoms. So far, they've all returned a negative result.





But she can't put it down to any one reason as to why they haven't yet caught it.





"Maybe things like generally avoiding being too close to people and washing our hands more frequently does help," she said.



While travelling around the country, Tracy Davey rolled up her sleeve for a COVID-19 booster shot at Lake Argyle, Western Australia. Source: Supplied / Tracy Davey Johann Suhood, 29, is also yet to test positive for COVID-19. He puts it down to sheer luck.





The Sydneysider said he "stuck to all the rules" during the days of heavy restrictions and while he was cautious as they were wound down, he's now less concerned.





Suhood said he washes his hands more frequently and will sometimes do a RAT "before going to see certain people, depending on their health status". But he doesn't avoid large crowds, no longer wears a face mask, and has not had a COVID-19 booster shot this year - which the Department of Health says "may be considered" for those aged between 18 and 64 "based on an individual risk-benefit assessment".





He has also, at times, been a close contact of someone who later tested positive for COVID-19.





"I don't think the reason I haven't caught it yet is down to anything specific; it's probably just a lot of luck," he said.





"I think I've let my guard down now. Most of the people I've met have been fine [after contracting COVID-19]; I'm not going to be able to avoid it forever."



Johann Suhood, 29, is also yet to test positive for COVID-19. He puts it down to sheer luck. Source: Supplied / Johann Suhood There's no clear answer to the 'Novid' phenomenon, Professor Catherine Bennett, Deakin University's chair of epidemiology, said.





"Some people are just lucky, and some people might've had it and not realised," she said.





Bennett said some research also suggested that, even as the pandemic arose, some people might have had better cross-immunity from other coronaviruses, like the common cold.





"So that might mean that, while they might not have completely avoided infection, they might be less likely to have and if they did, be asymptomatic," she said.



There have been 11.63 million confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia, according to the World Health Organization. But it's difficult to glean from that what proportion of people believe they have not had an infection, Bennett said.





"You don't know how much of the figure is made up of repeat infections, and of course there are people who were infected but never tested or reported."





It's thought an eighth COVID-19 wave has begun in Australia , with the dominant variant believed to be Eris, or EG.5 , part of the highly transmissible Omicron sublineage.





"So that's why people, particularly vulnerable people, should consider having a second booster if they haven't already," Bennett said.





"But we should all be mindful about public transport and wearing masks around people, or following the rules where some hospitals and aged care facilities are bringing back mask mandates".



The Department of Health recommends a 2023 COVID-19 booster dose for all adults aged 65 years and older, and those aged between 18 and 64 with medical comorbidities or complex health needs.





It says adults aged between 18 and 64, and children aged between 5 and 17 at risk of severe illness, should "consider" rolling up their sleeves.



