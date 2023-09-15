Dutton less emphatic on second referendum, Burney says she's faced 'unbelievable' racism

KEY POINTS: Peter Dutton appears less committed to a second referendum.

Labor MPs are claiming he has reversed his position on Indigenous recognition.

Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney says she's faced 'unbelievably racist' treatment.

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has appeared to water down his commitment to hold a second referendum if Australians reject an Indigenous Voice to Parliament, after the idea caused internal friction in the Coalition.





And Indigenous Australians Minister Linda Burney has been overheard saying she has been treated in an "appalling" and "unbelievably racist" way during the recently-concluded parliamentary sitting fortnight.





The Coalition opposes enshrining the Voice, a body advising parliament on issues particularly impacting Indigenous people, in the constitution on 14 October, but has flagged legislating regional equivalents.



It has repeatedly stressed it supports recognising Indigenous people in the constitution, though rejects the Voice as the means of getting there.





Earlier this month, Dutton confirmed the Coalition would take a second referendum, solely on recognising Indigenous people in the constitution, as a policy to the next election.



"I believe very strongly that it is the right thing to do," he said.





The comment prompted consternation within the Coalition, its Indigenous Australians spokeswoman Jacinta Nampijinpa Price declining to reveal whether Dutton had consulted her before making the commitment.





Price also said "further discussion" within the Coalition party room would be required before the position was finalised.



Jacinta Nampijinpa Price says she supports constitutional recognition. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch And speaking to the Today Show on Friday, Dutton's language shifted as he appeared to water down his commitment to the plan.





"Nobody wants a second referendum. We want this referendum to be a unifying, not a dividing, moment ... What we've said is we want reconciliation," he said.



A spokesperson for Dutton insisted "nothing has changed in Coalition policy".





"It has been long-standing Coalition policy that we support recognition in the constitution," they said.





But Labor has claimed the comments amounted to a reversal of Dutton's commitment.





Frontbencher Murray Watt uploaded a video to X, formerly Twitter, saying the opposition leader was "so addicted to saying NO he’s now saying NO to his own idea of 12 days ago".





MP Jerome Laxale claimed Dutton had "said no to [his] own idea".





"Just like Peter Dutton; don’t listen to Peter Dutton, vote Yes instead," he said on X.



Speaking to the National Press Club on Thursday, Price said she supported constitutional recognition in principle, but could not back it with the Voice attached.





"We have had a long-held commitment to recognition, but we would want to absolutely follow the appropriate processes to ensure that those conversations had taken place right across the country involving everybody," she said.





"That is what needs to be done and hasn't happened."



Burney says Parliament treatment 'bullying' and 'unbelievably racist'

Burney distributed pamphlets alongside NSW Premier Chris Minns for the Yes campaign in Sydney on Friday, the day after Parliament wrapped up a bruising two-week sitting fortnight.





Seemingly unaware she was being recorded by media, Burney was overheard in Sydney complaining about her treatment, but did not name specific incidents.



Linda Burney says she has faced 'unbelievably racist' treatment in the past few months. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas “We’ve just finished two weeks of gruelling parliament ... to me, it’s just unbelievably racist and bullying. The way they have treated me is appalling," Burney told Minns.





In a statement, Burney said her office and online accounts had been "inundated with racist abuse" over recent months.



“Racism takes its toll. But I will never allow racism to weaken or diminish my resolve to see Australia embrace constitutional recognition through a Voice," she said.





"My message to Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people who are experiencing racism is this: hold your head high, be proud of your identity and who you are.”





