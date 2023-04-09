'End this war': Pope uses Easter message to pray for peace in Ukraine and the Middle East

Key Points In his Easter message, the Pope prayed for peace in Ukraine, asking God to comfort victims of the conflict.

He also appealed for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians following recent violence in Jerusalem.

The Easter Mass was held in a sunny St. Peter's Square, decorated with 38,000 flowers from the Netherlands.

Pope Francis appeared to ask Russians to seek the truth about their country's invasion of Ukraine in his Easter message to the world and appealed for dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians following recent violence.





The 86-year-old presided at a solemn Easter day Mass on Sunday in a sunny St. Peter's Square after unseasonal cold forced him to skip an outdoor service on Friday — a precaution following his hospitalisation for bronchitis at the end of March.





A carpet of 38,000 flowers donated by the Netherlands bedecked the square for the most important and joyous date in the Church's liturgical calendar — commemorating the day Christians believe Jesus rose from the dead.





Honour units of Vatican Swiss Guards and Italian Carabinieri police — both in ceremonial dress — stood at attention.





But the traditional pomp and sacred singing then gave way to modern realities.



The Pope later went up to the central balcony of St Peter's Basilica to deliver his twice-yearly "Urbi et Orbi" (to the city and the world) message and blessing, addressing a crowd the Vatican estimated at about 100,000.





There, from the same spot where he first appeared to the world as Pope on the night of his election in 2013, he spoke of "the darkness and the gloom in which, all too often, our world finds itself enveloped", and prayed to God for peace.





"Help the beloved Ukrainian people on their journey towards peace, and shed the light of Easter upon the people of Russia," he said.





Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February last year , Pope Francis has at least twice a week referred to Ukraine and its people as being "martyred" and has used words such as aggression and atrocities to describe Russia's actions.





On Sunday he asked God to "comfort the wounded and all those who have lost loved ones because of the war, and grant that prisoners may return safe and sound to their families. Open the hearts of the entire international community to strive to end this war and all conflict and bloodshed in our world."



As he has done every Easter, Pope Francis called for peace in the Middle East, his appeal made more urgent by recent violence in Jerusalem and cross-border exchanges of fire involving Israel, Lebanon, and Syria.





"On this day, Lord, we entrust to you the city of Jerusalem, the first witness of your resurrection. I express deep worry over the attacks of these last few days that threaten the hoped-for climate of trust and reciprocal respect, needed to resume the dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians, so that peace may reign in the Holy City and in the entire region," he said.





Israeli-Palestinian tensions have sharply increased since Israeli police raids last week on Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem , which caused outrage across the Arab world.



