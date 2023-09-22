Eurovision's Voyager 'absolutely devastated' to postpone tour due to cancer diagnosis

Key Points Eurovision entrants Voyager have postponed an upcoming European tour.

Singer Danny Estrin has been diagnosed with cancer and is focusing on his health.

The band said the tour will be rescheduled.

Australia's 2023 Eurovision Song Contest entrant Voyager are postponing their European tour following frontman Danny Estrin's cancer diagnosis.





In an Instagram post from Voyager's account, Estrin said: "Last week I was dealt some life-altering news: I've been diagnosed with cancer that requires immediate treatment.





"I am absolutely devastated that we cannot perform on our forthcoming European tour, especially after this incredible Eurovision year we've had.



READ MORE Australia's Eurovision entrant is also an immigration lawyer

"I am on strict doctor's orders to not take this lightly, put my health first and get this sorted so we can be on stage again as soon as possible.





"This has been an extremely hard decision to make, but one that everyone will hopefully understand."





The five-piece band had 17 shows planned, which "at this stage" will be rescheduled to October 2024, the band said, adding that fans would be able to get refunds if they wished.



Estrin did not confirm whether six scheduled Voyager shows in Australia will go ahead in February 2024, though the dates are still listed on the band's website.





Voyager, who brought their song Promise to Eurovision, placed ninth in the 37-entrant contest in Liverpool in May.





After taking the win in semi final two and coming first in the public-only vote, Voyager were beaten in the grand final by Sweden's winning entrant Loreen.





By day, Daniel Estrin is a partner at law firm Estrin Saul, arguing in front of judges and helping migrants to Australia sort out their visa issues. He's also been asked to comment on high-profile immigration cases, including last year’s Australian Open saga involving Novak Djokovic.



He said he will perform a last show during the America's Cup event on Sunday in Fremantle, Western Australia, before beginning his treatment.





"In the coming weeks I will focus on my health and family and ask that everyone please respect our privacy. I truly value and appreciate everyone's support and understanding during this time," he said.





"I'm surrounded by my incredible bandmates and team who are navigating all things Voyager whilst I am out of action."





Estrin did not specify the type of cancer he had been diagnosed with.





SBS, the broadcast partner of Eurovision, said it was sending support to Estrin.



“Danny is a positive force of nature with a fighting spirit. SBS is proud of Voyager’s incredible success at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest and beyond.



