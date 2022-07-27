Fatima Payman encourages Muslim girls who wear the hijab to ‘do it with pride’ in first speech

Labor's Fatima Payman has encouraged girls who decide to wear the hijab to do so with pride in her first address to the Senate.





The 27-year-old, who is the daughter of a refugee from Afghanistan, is the first hijab-wearing Muslim woman in Australia’s federal parliament. She is also the youngest member of this parliament, and the first Afghan-Australian to be elected.





She had been tasked with delivering a reply to Governor-General David Hurley's opening speech to parliament, a response that traditionally outlines the ruling government’s agenda.



Senator Payman will deliver her official maiden speech in September, but used the address to reflect on her journey to parliament.





“A hundred years ago, let alone ten years ago, would this parliament accept a woman choosing a hijab to be elected?” she said in the Senate.





Senator Payman said it was welcome progress to see parliament starting to reflect the “true diversity” of Australia.



The senator for Western Australia also addressed her status as the first parliamentarian to wear the hijab, saying she hoped her journey could inspire others.





“For those who choose to judge me on what I should wear or judge my competency based on my external experience, know that the hijab is my choice,” she said.





“I want young girls who decide to wear the hijab to do it with pride and to do it with the knowledge that they have the right to wear it. I won’t judge someone wearing boardies and flip-flops across the street. I don’t expect people to judge me for wearing my staff.”



Senator Payman became emotional as she reflected on the “sacrifices” of her late father in giving her the chance to become a senator.





“I’d like my first gratitude to be expressed to my late forgotten father whose sacrifices will never be forgotten and who I dearly wish was here to see how far his little daughter has come,” she said.



Senator Payman also reflected on priorities outlined by the government led by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, including aged care, acting on climate change, childcare and skills reform as well as enshrining an Indigenous Voice in the constitution.





Mr Hurley in his speech on Monday had called on the parliament to unite to meet the challenges facing the nation.



Members and senators listen to Governor-General David Hurley address in the Senate chamber during the opening of the 47th Federal Parliament at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS This new parliament is Australia’s most diverse parliament giving several new MPs the chance to reflect on their unique journey into politics.





Senator Payman said she was a “representative of modern Australia” as a young, progressive politician whose family were born overseas.





“No matter where you are born, no matter which state and territory you are from, no matter what you choose to wear, no matter who you choose to believe in, no matter who you choose to love, know that Australia is a place where you are welcome and that you can be part of a united collective,” she said.

