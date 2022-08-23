World

'Not appropriate': Finnish PM Sanna Marin apologises for new party photo captured at official residence

A new controversial photo that was taken at the Finnish prime minister's official residence has emerged.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin standing outside at a press conference.

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin said the photo that showed topless guests should "not have been taken". Source: AAP, EPA / Kimmo Brandt

Finland's Prime Minister Sanna Marin has apologised for a controversial photo taken at her residence, less than a week after the 36-year-old sparked criticism with a video of her partying.

The picture circulated by Finnish media shows two women kissing, lifting their tops to bare their torsos and covering their breasts with a sign that says "Finland".

Ms Marin confirmed on Tuesday the picture was taken at her official residence in Kesaranta, after she attended a music festival that took place 8-10 July.
Advertisement
READ MORE

Anthony Albanese was cheered for skolling a beer. Are women in power treated the same?

"I think the picture is not appropriate, I apologise for it. Such a picture should not have been taken," Ms Marin told reporters in Helsinki.

Ms Marin said she had "friends" at her residence at the time "spending the evening" and "going to the sauna."

The picture was first published on a TikTok account by a former Miss Finland contestant and social media influencer, who appears in the photo.

An editorial in the Nordic country's largest newspaper Helsingin Sanomat on Tuesday said Ms Marin did not appear to be "in control", and more pictures and videos from her private life could end up in the public domain.
READ MORE

As women post dance videos in #SolidarityWithSanna, experts say scandal reeks of 'ageism and sexism'

Party video sparks criticism

Ms Marin made headlines across the world last week
when a video surfaced
showing her dancing and partying with a group of friends and celebrities.

Some interpreted comments heard on the video as referring to narcotics, something heavily debated on social media and which she strongly denied.

Her urine sample was tested for the presence of various drugs. It came back negative.
"Drug test taken from Prime Minister Sanna Marin on 19 August 2022 did not reveal the presence of drugs," Ms Marin's office said on Monday, adding that the results were signed by a doctor.

Her dancing in the video has also been criticised by some as inappropriate behaviour for a prime minister, while others have defended her right to enjoy a private event with friends.

So far Ms Marin has had the support of her party, with Antti Lindtman, head of the Social Democratic Party's parliamentary group, telling media he "can't see any major problem with dancing at a private event with friends".

Ms Marin — who was appointed in 2019 at the age of 34 — has previously been the target of criticism over parties at her official residence.

In December 2021, she came under sustained criticism after it was revealed she stayed out dancing until the early hours
despite having been exposed to COVID-19
.
Share
3 min read
Published 24 August 2022 at 6:44am
Source: AFP

Recommended for you

Author Salman Rushdie in surgery after being repeatedly stabbed onstage in New York

World

'It wasn't right': This cafe received a scathing review over a barista's disability. Here's what happened next

Australia

Why some supermarkets in Australia have started rationing eggs

Australia

We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

Sport

Grindr no longer exists on China's app store. In the LGBTIQ+ community, data privacy is a growing concern

World

It's not the first time two Saudi sisters have fled their country and been met with tragedy

Australia

Why this woman feels a sense of responsibility for the Saudi sisters found dead in Sydney

Australia

'So what?': Italians shrug as American pizza chain Domino's closes shop

World