Gay sports minister will wear OneLove armband to World Cup as Qatar calls it ‘divisive’

KEY POINTS The United Kingdom's first openly gay sports minister will wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup.

Qatar's World Cup chief has criticised the campaign, describing it as sending "a very divisive message".

FIFA has threatened captains who wear the band with a yellow card.

The United Kingdom's first openly gay sports minister will wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Doha amid ongoing controversy over a crackdown by FIFA on captains who had intended to wear the band.





In an interview with UK media outlet The Evening Standard, sports minister Stuart Andrew said he would wear the armband at Tuesday's match between England and Wales.





“I absolutely will be doing so,” the Conservative Party MP said.





“I’m not going to shy away from who I am. Our message very much is that no-one should have to hide who they are.”



Captains of seven European national teams had planned to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup, a nation where same-sex relations are illegal , but subsequently backed down following a warning from FIFA.





Prior to the start of the tournament, football's world governing body warned captains of all competing nations against wearing OneLove armbands, telling them they would be met with a yellow card on the pitch.





According to FIFA rules, team equipment must not have any political, religious or personal slogans, statements or images, and during competitions, the captain of each team "must wear the captain's armband provided by FIFA".





FIFA said last week all captains of all 32 teams "will have the opportunity" to wear an armband with the slogan "No Discrimination" in the group games.



England's Harry Kane with the OneLove armband. Seven captains of European nations had planned to wear OneLove armbands at the World Cup in Qatar, a nation where same-sex relations are illegal. Source: AAP / (Nick Potts/PA Wire)

'Divisive message': Qatar hits back at OneLove campaign

Qatar's World Cup chief accused European teams of promoting a "divisive message" and disrespecting Middle Eastern culture through the OneLove campaign.





Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy of the Qatar World Cup said he was not involved in FIFA's decision to ban the armband, but "took issue" with the statement that he viewed as "specifically addressed to Qatar, and by extension the Islamic world".



Hassan Al-Thawadi, Secretary General of the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy. Source: Getty / Michael Regan - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images "If a team decided to do it throughout the entire season, that is one thing. But if they are coming to make a point or a statement in Qatar, that is something I have an issue with," he said in an interview with talkSPORT.





“It goes back to the simple fact that this is a part of the world that has its own set of values. It is a part of the world, not Qatar, I’m talking about the Arab world. For teams to come and preach or make statements, that is fine, but what you’re essentially saying is you’re protesting an Islamic country hosting an event. So where does that end?





“Does that mean Islamic countries can never host events? There will be different values and different views coming in. So if you’re making a statement here in Qatar or specifically addressed to Qatar, and by extension the Islamic world, of course I take issue with that. It leaves a very divisive message."





Mr Al-Thawadi reiterated the message that "everybody is welcome" at the tournament.



READ MORE We asked if gay fans will be safe at the FIFA World Cup in Qatar. This is what the hosts said

What does the OneLove armband mean?

The OneLove campaign was started in the Netherlands in 2020, with the band intended to promote diversity and anti-discrimination under the slogan "Football has the power to unite people".





The phrase was inspired by anti-apartheid champion Nelson Mandela, who in 2000 said: “Sport has the power to change the world. It has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does.





"Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than governments in breaking down racial barriers. It laughs in the face of all types of discrimination.”



The United Kingdom's first openly gay sports minister Stuart Andrew will wear a OneLove armband at the World Cup in Doha amid ongoing controversy over a crackdown by FIFA on captains who had intended to wear the band. Source: Getty, Press Association / Martin Rickett The band's design represents "everyone’s pride of their heritage, race, gender identity and sexual orientation", according to KNVB, the Royal Dutch Football Association.





Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk described it as "an important message which suits the game of football: on the field everybody is equal and this should be the case in every place in society".



Craig Foster, Josh Cavallo criticise FIFA over OneLove crackdown

Former Socceroo and human rights activist Craig Foster accused FIFA of "disgracefully" shutting down "players' freedom of speech" at the Qatar World Cup by threatening to yellow card captains wearing the OneLove band.





The comments followed an on-field protest by a man carrying a rainbow flag at a match between Portugal and Uruguay at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Tuesday.





"They have the right to speak about human rights, whether they're on the field or off or in warm-ups or in press conferences," SBS analyst Foster said on air following the protest.





"And very much like the [International Olympic Committee], the Olympics and [IOC president] Thomas Bach, whose crackdown on Olympic athletes' right to speak, so too disgracefully has FIFA for in this tournament, and even to the extent of wearing an armband, which is simply standing for non-discrimination of the LGBTI community, which is quite unprecedented, extraordinary," he said.





Foster accused FIFA of double standards, saying football's governing body was "taking this discretionary approach to Black Lives Matter or Ukraine advocacy, and then that's okay, but LGBTI is not okay, for example".





He decried "censorship that has occurred" of national teams and players at the tournament, describing it as "something that simply shouldn't be acceptable".



Foster's comments echoed those of Australian footballer Josh Cavallo — who became the first top flight professional player to come out as gay.





Last week, Cavallo said FIFA had shown his sport "isn't a place for everyone" by vowing to penalise players wearing OneLove armbands at the World Cup.





"FIFA you have lost my respect," Cavallo posted on social media.





"All the work we're doing to make football more inclusive you have shown that football isn't a place for everyone."



"It's not the first time we've heard 'Stick to football'," Cavallo wrote in a post on Twitter.





"The attacks on the LGBTQ+ community from World Cup leaders affects so many who live in silence because of your draconian ways."





In an interview with SBS News earlier this year, a doctor dubbed 'Qatar's first openly gay man', who fled his home country for the United States, said that teams, players and FIFA should be advocating loudest for LGBTIQ+ rights during the World Cup in Qatar.





“They’re not going to be harmed,” Nas Mohamed said , telling attendees they should focus on their own safety first.





“Big and unapologetic visibility is the responsibility of the teams, players and FIFA.”



