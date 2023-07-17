Here's why the Matildas are calling FIFA out ahead of the World Cup

Key Points All 23 squad members spoke about the prize money discrepancy between FIFA's men's and women's tournaments.

The Matildas and Socceroos have deals with Football Australia that ensures the same minimum percentage of prize money.

But the overall prize pools sit at $160 million for women and $643 million for men.

The Matildas have issued a call to arms ahead of the Women's World Cup, putting pressure on FIFA to put its money where its mouth is and ensure the tournament leaves a legacy.





All 23 squad members have spoken in a video from Professional Footballers Australia (PFA), the players union, reflecting on the rights for which past and present Matildas had fought.





The video is reminiscent of the Socceroos' human rights push ahead of the men's World Cup in Qatar .



One-quarter as much

"Collective bargaining has allowed us to ensure we now get the same conditions as the Socceroos, with one exception," midfielder Tameka Yallop says in the video.





"FIFA will still only offer women one quarter as much prize money as men for the same achievement."



The Matildas' and Socceroos' collective bargaining agreement (CBA) with governing body Football Australia (FA) guarantees each team the same minimum percentage of prize money from tournaments.





But the overall prize pools sit at US$110 million ($160 million) for women and US$440 million ($643 million) for men.



Prize money 25 per cent of what men get

"While prize money has advanced, it's still only 25 per cent of what the men get, and FIFA are championing that that's equality and there's still no assurance that there will be equality," PFA co-chief executive Kate Gill told AAP.





"There's a few weasel words in their commentary around the broadcast and the sponsorship mixture having to be right before they can move to that.



"They've clearly got $4 billion in reserves, so they can afford to spend and equalise things now.





"So it's a call to arms and also the players understanding that their power is in their collective and in their solidarity."



Rallying call for equality

The video cites players earning earlier CBAs and the right to not have to wash their own playing kit.





"Those that came before us showed us that being a Matilda means something," team captain Sam Kerr said.





"They showed us how to fight for recognition, validation and respect."



Yallop, Kerr and Katrina Gorry are among current Matildas who went on strike for better pay and conditions in 2015.





"Just like we do on the pitch, we stuck together, refused to back down, and got the result," Gorry said.





Gill stressed 2015 gave the Matildas legitimacy when pushing for other national teams to be able to organise and collectively bargain.



The video includes thinly-veiled messages to FA and the A-Leagues.





Defender Steph Catley calls for "those who run the game" to provide opportunities for women and girls.





Attacker Hayley Raso urges those in positions of power to help "make women's football as big as it can be, here and around the world".



Sydney FC star Cortnee Vine hoped her fellow A-League Women players could become full-time athletes.





Gill said, "They very much understand that they've played their role to move the game forward and that they need to leave it in a better place than when they found it, so that those that come after them have even greater opportunity than what they have."



