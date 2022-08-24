Australia

'Hopeless situation': Government battling to clear skilled worker visa backlog

Work is continuing to reduce a backlog of visa processing for skilled workers looking to enter Australia, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaking.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks to the media during a press conference at Parliament House in Canberra, Tuesday, August 23, 2022. (AAP Image/Lukas Coch) NO ARCHIVING Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

The backlog of skilled worker visas is a "hopeless situation" but the government is working as fast as it can to get them processed, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says.

As businesses across multiple industries indicate they're being
hampered by skills shortages
, it's estimated more than 100,000 visas for overseas workers are yet to be processed.

Mr Albanese said while additional staff had been brought in to deal with
the large backlog
, more needed to be done.

"It's a hopeless situation that we inherited. We have put considerable resources into additional staff to get these visas processed," he told Sydney radio 2GB on Wednesday.

"How frustrating is it that there are people who want to come here who've been waiting in the queue, some for more than a year, but their visa can't be processed."
Mr Albanese indicated cuts to the public service by the previous government had led to a lack of resources for processing visas.

He also said the processes under which skilled workers were brought into the country to fill vacancies needed to be examined.

"We bring in temporary migrants in areas where there are skill shortages and then we get rid of them and then we get new temporary migrants in to fill those same jobs. That to me doesn't make any sense."

The government has indicated it is
considering raising the cap on skilled migration
in order to solve workplace shortages across several key industries.

While the cap now sits at 160,000, there are talks it could be lifted to 180,000 or even 200,000.
Shortages of skilled workers from overseas, exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, are set to be among the areas of discussion at
the government's jobs and skills summit
, which will be held in Canberra on the weekend of 1 and 2 September.

Mr Albanese said while there had been a large backlog, there was movement on the issue.

"We're working as fast as we can to deal with this," he said.

"Of course, with visas, you do have to have checks, you can't just have open borders, so they do need to be processed, but we're working as quickly as we possibly can."
Published 24 August 2022 at 1:20pm
Source: AAP, SBS

