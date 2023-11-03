How Leo's backyard barbecues for friends led to him cooking for thousands at festivals

Key Points Leo Chofor says cooking for others keeps him connected to his community.

The African Music and Culture Festival has been held every year for the past decade.

Misky Hajji says poetry is her way of advocating for human rights.

It was during a geography class at school in Cameroon when Leo Chofor says he first got the idea to move to Australia.





At that time, he had never heard of the island country but says as soon as he saw it on a map, he was instantly curious.





“That was my dream from that point, to move to Australia and discover what this place is all about. I started reading about Australia and doing research and what caught my attention more than anything was when I discovered Aboriginal people in Australia,” he told SBS News.





But Mr Chofor says his expectations and hopes for his new life Down Under quickly soured.



‘Racism and discrimination’

As an excited recent university graduate with big dreams of pursuing a career in finance, he settled in the suburbs of Melbourne and started trying to find work as an accountant.





“When I got here, it was not what I expected. I faced a lot of racism and discrimination, and it was hard to get a job. Not knowing the culture and not having any guidance at all was very challenging,” he said.





Undeterred, Mr Chofor was persistent until he landed a job with an accounting firm. It was the early 2000s and he says the work culture then would not be tolerated today.





“I couldn't stand the politics ... They treated me like I didn't know how to do anything just because I was new to Australia," Mr Chofor said.





He then left the finance industry altogether and started working in construction, first as a general labourer before working his way up to site manager.





Long hours at work turned into seven-day work weeks, he said. Work ‘took over’ his life and led to a marriage breakdown. It was then that he says he realised something had to change.



A fresh start cooking for friends

He reduced his work hours and decided to spend more quality time with the people in his life, often through hosting barbecues in his back yard on the weekends.





“I missed out on family life, catching up with friends, I didn't attend birthdays, so it was a way for me to reunite with friends and family,” he said.



Cooking is my number one passion, so when I started recreating the flavours that we are used to getting back home when we were growing up, my barbecues became very popular. Leo Chofor

The push from family and friends to start a restaurant of his own was a constant so he says he took the risk.





He first purchased an industrial grill, applied for his food-handling certification and attended his first event in 2016.



Leo Chofor has since opened two seperate locations across Melbourne. Source: Supplied / Leo Chofor

The first food stall

“We were not sure of what we could or couldn't do. We bought about 87 kilograms of meat, and we were sort of panicking, hoping that it wasn’t going to be a waste,” he said.





"Within the first two or three hours of an eight-hour festival, we had sold everything."





Since that first event in 2016, Mr Chofor has attended many others and has a faithful following of customers who have helped him to establish two separate restaurant locations on opposite sides of Melbourne.





One of the events he has attended eight years in a row is the African Music and Culture Festival , a dedicated space for members of Melbourne’s African communities to showcase their cultures.





The annual event is celebrating its 10th year this November and anticipates more than 55,000 attendees.



African Music and Culture Festival

Festival organiser, Fred Alale, says the event has long since surpassed what he expected it to turn into more than a decade ago.





"Over the past decade, AMCF has witnessed remarkable growth, establishing it as a significant cultural event in Melbourne," Mr Alale said.





"While organising such a massive event does come with its challenges, the joy and enthusiasm of the participants, artists, and attendees create a unique and electrifying atmosphere that makes all the hard work worthwhile."





Almost five years ago, the Victorian Liberal Party ran a tough-on-crime ‘African gangs’ campaign as a part of its ultimately failed attempt to win the 2018 state election.





Mr Alale says the event is a way to combat some of the negative stereotypes that were circulated during that negative campaign.



The festival fosters unity, understanding, and appreciation of African cultures, contributing to the multicultural fabric of Victoria. Fred Alale

"The broader community benefits by gaining insights into the multifaceted and vibrant African heritage that enriches the cultural diversity of the region," he added.



Leo Chofor (R) has been attending the African Music and Culture Festival for eight years in a row. He says festival organiser Fred Alale (L) is one of his biggest supporters. Source: Supplied / Leo Chofor

'My poetry advocates for human rights'

Misky Hajji, 23, is a poet and author who will be a first-time performer at this year’s festival.





Having moved to Australia only three years ago from Kenya, she uses her poetry as a tool to advocate for human rights issues, both concerning her homeland and the African Australian community.





“My poetry addresses social, economic, and political aspects of the world. I talk about poor leadership, I highlight corruption, and I emphasise how vulnerable people are not given rights,” Ms Hajji said.



Most of my poems talk about the importance of peace. Misky Hajji

She credits her mother for her poetry career. She says her mother was fortunate enough to get an education and always encouraged her to also be well-read.





“I didn't think I would ever end up in the world of poetry, I was just doing it for fun and enjoyment. But I built my skills and (gained) confidence in my writing and public speaking,” Ms Hajji said.





What was just a fun hobby turned out to be a practice that helped her during her transition to life in Australia, she says.



Misky Hajji says she has been writing poetry for as long as she can remember and sees it as therapeutic. Source: Supplied / Misky Hajji Now in her second year of a law degree at Deakin University, she says writing has helped her navigate some of the challenges international students face.





“I’m human and we (all) have our low times, (so) I get depressed or get stressed. Some people prefer going to their friends or family to talk about the issue but I found a solution in writing, it's like a therapy for me,” she said.





She was a speaker at this year’s United Nations Youth conference and has spoken in front of presidents. She says she doesn’t get nervous anymore, only excited.



There's so many African youth who may watch me speak or perform and have their hopes rejuvenated. Misky Hajji