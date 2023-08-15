The Matildas' Cathy Freeman connection: How words from their hero are boosting the team

Key Points Many Matildas players say Australian Olympic legend Cathy Freeman has inspired them.

Freeman surprised the Matildas in camp last month.

She gave them some key advice on how to handle the pressure in their own bid to make history at the Women's World Cup.

In light of their phenomenal record-breaking Women's World Cup run, many Australians would cite the Matildas as their heroes.





When the Matildas talk about their own heroes and those who blazed trails before them, one name keeps coming up: Cathy Freeman .





"The most touching moment was probably before this all started when we actually got to meet Cathy and speak to her," squad goalkeeper Lydia Williams said ahead of Australia's semi-final against England on Wednesday .



Australia's Lydia Williams says many Matildas consider Cathy Freeman's gold medal win at the Sydney Olympics a key memory of their childhoods. Source: AAP / Rick Rycroft The Australian Olympic legend surprised the Matildas in camp last month to give some key advice on how to handle the pressure in their own bid to make history at the Women's World Cup.





"A lot of us have stated that Cathy Freeman was our idol growing up. That was the big stage where a lot of us realised that we can represent our country," Williams said.





"At the same time, we know how to shift our focus from being fully integrated in what we need to do in this next upcoming game. But also the steps we have taken to get to where we are now."



Many players, including captain Sam Kerr and Indigenous stars Kyah Simon and Williams, have cited Freeman's incredible 400m gold medal win at the 2000 Sydney Olympics as a defining moment of their childhoods.





Last month, players entered what they thought was a tactics meeting with coach Tony Gustavsson - only to be stunned when Freeman appeared in the room.





"We plodded all in there, sat down on our chairs and he mentioned that whilst these types of tournaments require a lot of tactics, it also requires a lot of belief and a lot of heart and so we were gonna take a little bit of a turn and do something a bit different'," veteran defender Aivi Luik told reporters.





"It was a huge surprise to us. A lot of girls were very emotional."



Staff played a three-minute highlight reel on YouTube covering Freeman's race.





"When they turned the lights on, we turned around and there she was," Luik said.





Players freely asked questions of Freeman in a meeting Luik likened to a chat with a friend.





"She's such a down-to-earth girl, she's amazing. I still can't believe that happened," the 38-year-old said.





"Because a couple of years ago we were going through some questions about who your sporting hero is and why - and over half the team said that Cathy Freeman was their hero.



Freeman doesn't do much public speaking, but Football Australia convinced her to talk to the Matildas.





Much like Freeman in 2000, the Matildas will feel the pressure, support, and expectation of a nation behind them at the World Cup.





"(Freeman) talked about how she dealt with pressures because obviously she had the weight of the nation on her shoulders and she was just one - and we're a whole team," Luik said.





"My takeaway from what she told us was that we know who we are, we know why we do this, and whilst we want to perform and give results for others outside the circle, at the end of the day you believe in yourself and you do it for yourself.





"All athletes do what they do because they love the sport and so to not lose track of that, and that gives you the confidence to go out there and do your job."



Matildas captain Sam Kerr poses with fans. Source: AAP / Darren England Captain Sam Kerr was still revelling in the surprise visit from one of her childhood heroes a week later.





"I don't really get starstruck but when Cathy walked in the room I was a bit starstruck, to be honest, because she has such a presence," Kerr said.





"But it was honestly just a relaxing night - there was nothing special about it other than the fact that Cathy came and talked to us, because she made us feel like we had known her for years. That's just the kind of person she is.





"So we honestly just sat in a room, chatted, had dinner. But what she said to us and what she spoke to us about will stick with us forever."



