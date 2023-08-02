Climate change made July hotter for 80 per cent of the population, new report says

Key Points A new study shows climate change contributed to hotter temperatures for four out of five people in July.

More than 6.5 billion people felt one day or more of significantly higher temperatures due to climate change.

Cities impacted by the heat include Mecca in Saudi Arabia, and San Pedro Sula in Honduras.

Human-caused global warming made July hotter for four out of five people on earth, with more than two billion people feeling climate change-boosted warmth daily, according to a study from a US-based science group.





More than 6.5 billion people, or 81 per cent of the world's population, sweated through at least one day where climate change had a significant effect on the average daily temperature.





The data comes from a report issued on Wednesday by Climate Central, a science non-profit that has figured out a way to calculate how much climate change has affected daily weather.





"We really are experiencing climate change just about everywhere," Climate Central vice president for science Andrew Pershing said.



Researchers looked at 4,711 cities and found climate change fingerprints in 4,019 of them for July, which other scientists have said was the hottest month on record.





The new study calculated that the burning of coal, oil and natural gas had made it three times more likely to be hotter on at least one day in those cities.





In the United States, where the climate effect was largest in Florida, more than 244 million people felt greater heat due to climate change during July.



For two billion people, in a mostly tropical belt across the globe, climate change made it three times more likely to be hotter every single day of July.





Those include the million-person cities of Mecca, Saudi Arabia and San Pedro Sula, Honduras.





The day with the most widespread climate-change effect was July 10, when 3.5 billion people experienced extreme heat that had global warming's fingerprints, according to the report.



That is different than the hottest day globally, which was July 7, according to the University of Maine's Climate Reanalyzer.





The study is not peer-reviewed, the gold standard for science, because the month just ended.





It is based on peer-reviewed climate fingerprinting methods that are used by other groups and are considered technically valid by the US National Academy of Sciences.





Two outside climate scientists told the Associated Press that they found the study to be credible.



More than a year ago Climate Central developed a measurement tool called the Climate Shift Index.





It calculates the effect, if any, of climate change on temperatures across the globe in real time, using European and US forecasts, observations and computer simulations.



