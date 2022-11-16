'I just want to be myself': Melbourne United basketballer Isaac Humphries comes out as gay

Highlights Melbourne basketballer Isaac Humphries has shared a video coming out as gay to his teammates.

He said while he had struggled to accept his sexuality in the past, he wanted to set an example for others.

He is the first openly gay male player in the National Basketball League.

This article contains references to suicide.





Melbourne United basketball player Isaac Humphries has come out as gay, sharing an emotional video across his social media channels.





He is the first openly gay male player in the National Basketball League.





Advertisement

In the video, the 24-year-old tells his teammates that while he had been through "dark times" in the past and struggled to accept his sexuality, he now wanted to set an example for others.





"The truth is there are so many people in other worlds that are struggling every single day and don't know how to get up, don't know how to exist, and I know how that feels and I want to represent those people," Humphries said.





"That's my goal behind this, make sure people know you can be whatever you want, no matter who you are or want you do.





"You can be 'Big Ice' and be gay, and you can still be a great basketball player and be gay. You can do whatever you want."



Humphries joined Melbourne United in July after previously playing for the Adelaide 36ers and several United States teams, including the Atlanta Hawks in the NBA.





He said moving to the new team had motivated him to come out publicly.





"I decided if I'm going to join a team, I'm going to come out publicly, and just make sure people know that you can live and you don't have to hide just because you're an athlete," he said.





"I just want to be myself. I've discovered this is my purpose in life and I'm going to give it my best go."



Humphries opened up to his teammates and Melbourne United staff about his mental health struggles, where he tried to take his own life.





“I couldn’t be who I am, and I attempted to take my life. The main reason behind me becoming so low and being in that point is because I was very much struggling with my sexuality and coming to terms with the fact that I’m gay," he said.





“I hated it about myself. I was disgusted at myself. I thought that I could not be that person within our environment, within a basketball environment. It wasn’t until I was in a community that’s full of pride and happiness and joy; it was a big wake up call for me."





Melbourne United’s chief executive officer Nick Truelson said the organisation was "wholeheartedly supportive" of Humphries.





"Today is an incredible step in Isaac’s journey, and we as a club are wholeheartedly supportive of him. Not only as a member of our club, but as a person. This is a momentous occasion for him personally, but also for male sport on a global scale.”



READ MORE Qatar's first openly gay man has a message for football fans ahead of the FIFA World Cup

“For the LGBTIQ+ community to finally have representation in professional male basketball is wonderful. It has been a long time coming, and we are so happy that our club can be at the forefront of being allies in this area.”





Pride in Sport - the national not-for-profit that supports Australian sporting organisations in LGBTIQ+ inclusion - released a statement that congratulated Humphries on his "bravery".





"Pride in Sport applauds Melbourne United player Isaac Humphries for his courage and leadership in becoming the first openly gay male NBL player," national program manager Beau Newell said.





"His bravery is to be congratulated and his journey shows the unfortunate reality that many athletes face when they are not able to enjoy the sport they love as their true selves."





LGBTIQ+ Australians seeking support with mental health can contact QLife on 1800 184 527 or visit qlife.org.au . ReachOut.com also has a list of support services.



