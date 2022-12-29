India and Pakistan haven't faced each other in a Test match for 15 years. Melbourne wants to change that

Key Points India and Pakistan last faced each other in a Test cricket match in December 2007.

Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) boss Stuart Fox says the club has approached Cricket Australia about the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the first Test cricket match between India and Pakistan in 15 years.





India and Pakistan's pulsating Twenty20 World Cup clash at the ground in October, played in front of 90,293 passionate fans, fuelled hunger for more games between the countries.





Their rivalry has lately been restricted to major tournaments, having not played each other in a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for a string of T20 and One Day International games in 2012-13, due to ongoing political tension between the countries.



India and Pakistan's Twenty20 World Cup clash at the MCG in October was played in front of a crowd of more than 90,000 people. Source: SIPA USA / Pacific Press The teams last faced each other in a Test cricket match in December 2007.





Mr Fox said the MCC would "absolutely" love to welcome back the teams after the success of their recent meeting at the MCG.





"The atmosphere for that game, I've never felt anything like it," Mr Fox told SEN.





"The noise after every ball was just phenomenal.



"Three in a row would be lovely at the MCG, you'd fill it every time.





"Wouldn't it be great if it wasn't just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, and that we're catering for all countries and filling the stadium.





"(However) it's complicated.





"Hopefully Cricket Australia keep taking it up with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and keep pushing for it."



Supporters watch the cricket match between Pakistan and India at the MCG during the Twenty20 World Cup 2022. Source: SIPA USA / Pacific Press Pakistan are scheduled to play Australia at the MCG in next year's Boxing Day Test, with Mr Fox saying Australia needed to engage better with multicultural fans.





"I'd love to shoot for 91,000 (spectators next December)," he said.





"We want them (Pakistan fans) here and it would be fantastic to have a full house day one."



