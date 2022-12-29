Australia

India and Pakistan haven't faced each other in a Test match for 15 years. Melbourne wants to change that

The Melbourne Cricket Club has made enquiries about hosting India and Pakistan's first Test match in more than 15 years, but admits the situation is "complicated".

Fans of the Indian and Pakistan cricket teams at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

Pakistan and India's T20 match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in October was a hit with fans. Now, the MCC wants to host a Test between the two nations. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett

Key Points
  • India and Pakistan last faced each other in a Test cricket match in December 2007.
  • The cricket stalemate is due to ongoing political tensions between the countries.
  • Melbourne Cricket Club wants to help break the drought with a Test at the MCG.
Melbourne Cricket Club (MCC) boss Stuart Fox says the club has approached Cricket Australia about the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) hosting the first Test cricket match between India and Pakistan in 15 years.

India
and
Pakistan's
pulsating Twenty20 World Cup clash at the ground in October, played in front of 90,293 passionate fans, fuelled hunger for more games between the countries.

Their rivalry has lately been restricted to major tournaments, having not played each other in a bilateral series since Pakistan toured India for a string of T20 and One Day International games in 2012-13, due to ongoing political tension between the countries.
An Indian bowler holds up his arms in front of a Pakistan batsman at the Melbourne Cricket Ground
India and Pakistan's Twenty20 World Cup clash at the MCG in October was played in front of a crowd of more than 90,000 people. Source: SIPA USA / Pacific Press
The teams last faced each other in a Test cricket match in December 2007.

Mr Fox said the MCC would "absolutely" love to welcome back the teams after the success of their recent meeting at the MCG.

"The atmosphere for that game, I've never felt anything like it," Mr Fox told SEN.

"The noise after every ball was just phenomenal.
READ MORE

Zuhair jumped into a car with strangers on a quest for victory. Here’s what happened next

"Three in a row would be lovely at the MCG, you'd fill it every time.

"Wouldn't it be great if it wasn't just Australia-centric and Victoria-centric, and that we're catering for all countries and filling the stadium.

"(However) it's complicated.

"Hopefully Cricket Australia keep taking it up with the ICC (International Cricket Council) and keep pushing for it."
A section of a crowd at the cricket. A number of people are waving Indian flags
Supporters watch the cricket match between Pakistan and India at the MCG during the Twenty20 World Cup 2022. Source: SIPA USA / Pacific Press
Pakistan are scheduled to play Australia at the MCG in next year's Boxing Day Test, with Mr Fox saying Australia needed to engage better with multicultural fans.

"I'd love to shoot for 91,000 (spectators next December)," he said.

"We want them (Pakistan fans) here and it would be fantastic to have a full house day one."

Ahead of the World Cup match, India legend Ravi Shastri told AAP 150,000 people would attend a game between the famous rivals if capacity allowed.
Share
2 min read
Published 29 December 2022 at 12:43pm
Source: AAP
Tags
Sport

Recommended for you

Craig got kicked off a Qatar Airways flight for a reason he'd never heard before

Australia

So your landlord wants to put your rent up? Here's why and what you can do

Australia

Why this mum doesn't buy her children Christmas presents

Australia

When is the World Cup final and how can I watch it in Australia?

Australia

Fast-track visas for people to move to Australia with their job could soon be a reality

Immigration

An Australian family was expecting biscuits and lollies in a Christmas parcel. Inside, they found a skull

World

Why is everybody talking about nepo babies?

Life

Behrouz Boochani was told he would never set foot in Australia. He just did

Immigration