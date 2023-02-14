Iranian-Australian activists to meet home affairs minister, hours after spy operation revealed

Key Points Iranian-Australian activists will meet Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil on Wednesday.

The meeting will come just a day after an Iranian spy operation in Australia was revealed.

Activists are calling for further sanctions on Iranian officials.

Pro-democracy Iranian activists will meet Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil, just 24 hours after she revealed an extraordinary spy operation run by Tehran in Australia.





Ms O’Neil on Tuesday took the unconventional step of naming the country behind the clandestine activity, revealing an Iranian-Australian had their home surveilled and broken into by individuals working for Tehran .





Ms O’Neil will meet with Iranian-Australian activists at Parliament House on Wednesday morning to discuss the government's response to the ongoing crisis in Iran .





The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, allegedly at the hands of Iran’s religious police in September, triggered mass protests across the country, prompting a brutal crackdown by government forces.



Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil revealed an extraordinary spy operation launched by Iran. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas And Ms O’Neil revealed that the crackdown had tentacles that had reached Australia, where she said anti-regime protests had been infiltrated by Iranian spies.





Tina Hosseini, a spokesperson for the Iranian Women's Association, said the Iranian-Australian community was “quite indebted” to the Australian government for taking an active stance.





It placed Magnitsky-style sanctions - able to be targeted at individual foreign government officials - on 16 Iranian officials earlier in February over what it described as “abhorrent abuses of human rights”.



But Ms Hosseini urged it to go further in combatting the Iranian regime, which she warned had “claws” around the world.





“This is a terrorist regime which savagely beats, rapes, violently assaults and executes innocent protesters, including children,” she told SBS News.





“We know that the Iranian regime is capable of doing all sorts of brutal activity, and their behaviour knows no international boundary.”



‘Very vigilant’

Ms Hosseini urged Australia to put Magnitsky sanctions on all 227 Iranian members of parliament, who have called for pro-democracy protesters to face the death penalty.





It should also follow the US by proscribing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror group, and consider deporting those with links to the regime, she said.





“Our government needs to be very vigilant in terms of being able to very closely monitor the sorts of suspicious behaviours and activities they might be seeing amongst the community,” she said.





Speaking on Tuesday, Ms O’Neil warned those countries who were engaged in foreign interference: "We are watching you."



She said ASIO and the Department of Home Affairs would be asked to develop a new program for people at risk of being targeted for foreign interference, which would help them understand what this looked like and how they could respond.





“These diasporic communities are the victims … and it is our job as Australians and as Australian government agencies to wrap ourselves around these people and protect them,” she said.





Liberal senator Claire Chandler demanded more transparency from Labor over the nature of Tehran's operations in Australia, saying Ms O'Neil's revelation had “raised more questions than answers”.



Senator Chandler, who chaired a parliamentary committee investigating human rights abuses in Iran, said it had heard "countless stories" from Iranian-Australians who felt intimidated by the regime.





She backed calls for broader Magnitsky sanctions and for the listing of the IRGC.





"Has the individual that she's spoken about been charged with various offences?" she asked SBS News.



