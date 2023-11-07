Middle East

Israel's military fighting in 'heart of Gaza City' as it rejects calls for humanitarian pause

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has also flagged it having an "indefinite" security responsibility in Gaza. The US has said it opposes 'reoccupation' of the region.

A group of people standing amid rubble.

Locals survey destruction following Israeli airstrikes in the Al Zaitun neighbourhood of Gaza City. Source: AAP, EPA / Mohammed Saber

Key Points
  • Israel's defence minister has said said Israeli soldiers are operating in the heart of Gaza City.
  • Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would seek an "indefinite" security responsibility for Gaza.
  • White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US opposed a 'reoccupation' of Gaza by Israel.
Israel said on Tuesday its forces were operating deep in Gaza City.

Israel's ground forces in the Gaza Strip said they aimed to locate and disable Hamas militants' vast tunnel network beneath the enclave, the next phase in an Israeli offensive that has killed thousands of Palestinians.

Israel has bombarded Gaza since
Hamas' 7 October attack
in which more than 1,400 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.
Three soldiers standing near a tank.
A month since Hamas' 7 October attack on Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces have intensified aerial attacks on the Gaza Strip and launched a ground invasion. Source: Getty / Dan Kitwood
More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.

Gaza City, the territory's largest town and Hamas' main stronghold, is encircled.
Israel says its troops have advanced to the heart of the city while Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the invading forces.

Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel's combat engineering corps were using explosive devices to destroy a
tunnel network built by Hamas
that stretches for hundreds of kilometres beneath Gaza.

Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes, two sources with Hamas and the separate militant group Islamic Jihad said. It was not possible to verify the battlefield claims of either side.

Israelis have voiced fear that military operations could further endanger hostages, who are believed to be held in the tunnels.
READ MORE

One month in, this is the toll of the Hamas-Israel war

Ceasefire rejected

Israel says it
won't agree to a ceasefire
until the hostages are released. Hamas says it won't stop fighting while Gaza is under attack.

"I challenge (Israel) if it has been able, to this moment, to record any military achievement on the ground other than killing civilians," senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera television.
Hamas' armed wing said late on Tuesday it fired missiles at Tel Aviv, and rocket sirens sounded in the Israeli city and other cities in central Israel.

Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.

Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.
READ MORE

What is the Palestinian group Hamas and why has it attacked Israel now?

While Israel's military operation is focused on the northern half of Gaza, the
south has also come under attack
.

Palestinian health officials said at least 23 people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.
A person looking out at the destruction of nearby buildings.
More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Source: Getty / Ahmad Hasaballah
Washington has backed Israel's position that a ceasefire would help Hamas militarily.

But US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had urged Israel's Prime Minister
Benjamin Netanyahu
to undertake a pause in fighting.

Netanyahu: Israel would seek 'indefinite' security responsibility in Gaza

Israel has so far been vague about its long-term plans if it achieves its stated goal of vanquishing Hamas.

In some of the first direct comments on the subject, Netanyahu said Israel would seek to have security responsibility for Gaza "for an indefinite period" after the war.

But officials said Israel is not interested in governing the enclave. Gallant, Israel's defence minister, said that after the war was finished, neither Israel nor Hamas would rule Gaza.

Situation 'getting worse' each day for Gaza's civilians

Gaza's already dire living conditions have deteriorated further following a month of relentless bombardment.

Nearly two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are internally displaced, according to U.N. figures, with thousands seeking refuge at hospitals including in makeshift canvas shelters in their car parks.
READ MORE

There are fears Palestinians are at 'grave risk of genocide'. What does that mean?

At Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital, Um Haitham Hejela, a woman sheltering with young children in an improvised tent fashioned from fabric, said they fled their home because of airstrikes.

"The situation is getting worse day after day," she said. "There is no food, no water. When my son goes to pick up water, he queues for three or four hours in the line. They struck bakeries, we don't have bread."

The World Health Organization estimates 122,000 displaced Gazans are sheltering in hospitals, churches and other public buildings across the strip, with a further 827,000 in schools.

International organizations and Western countries have been urgently trying to get aid into the strip and get foreign nationals out.
People searching through the rubble of destroyed buildings.
People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Source: Getty / Ahmad Hasaballah

Humanitarian convoy comes under fire

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday. After rerouting, the convoy delivered medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.

Calling the incident "deeply troubling," the organisation said two trucks were damaged and a driver was lightly wounded. It did not identify the source of the firing.
Share
5 min read
Published 8 November 2023 7:21am
Updated a few seconds ago 11:58am
Source: Reuters

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

A woman with blonde hair leans up against a tree.

This is the best place in the world to be a woman, researchers say

Life

A composite image of a Jewish man walking with two small children and two Muslim women crossing a street.

As the Hamas-Israel war rages, Islamophobia and antisemitism are rising in Australia

Australia

A man sits on a trailer carried by a donkey past destroyed buildings

Why Australia abstained from a UN vote demanding an aid truce between Israel and Hamas

World

Paul Keating speaks at the National Press Club.

Paul Keating details why he refused to sign Hamas-Israel statement by former PMs

Australia

Two teenage girls taking a photo in the mirror

Abbie couldn't bring her date to a year 12 formal. She's pushing to change that for others

Australia

A woman wearing a face mask and a black Metro (Melbourne's train network operator) jacket.

COVID-19 cases are rising across Australia. Experts say an eighth wave has begun

COVID-19

A homeless person is seen sleeping on a park bench

The 'deeply problematic' methods some councils use to deter homeless people

Australia

A fire burns on a mountain next to a lake

Earth's 'vital signs' are at their worst levels in human history: A bleak snapshot in six charts

Environment