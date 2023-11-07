Israel's military fighting in 'heart of Gaza City' as it rejects calls for humanitarian pause

Key Points Israel's defence minister has said said Israeli soldiers are operating in the heart of Gaza City.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said Israel would seek an "indefinite" security responsibility for Gaza.

White House spokesperson John Kirby said the US opposed a 'reoccupation' of Gaza by Israel.

Israel said on Tuesday its forces were operating deep in Gaza City.





Israel's ground forces in the Gaza Strip said they aimed to locate and disable Hamas militants' vast tunnel network beneath the enclave, the next phase in an Israeli offensive that has killed thousands of Palestinians.





Israel has bombarded Gaza since Hamas' 7 October attack in which more than 1,400 people were killed, according to the Israeli government, and over 200 hostages taken.



A month since Hamas' 7 October attack on Israel, the Israeli Defence Forces have intensified aerial attacks on the Gaza Strip and launched a ground invasion. Source: Getty / Dan Kitwood More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza.





Gaza City, the territory's largest town and Hamas' main stronghold, is encircled.



Israel says its troops have advanced to the heart of the city while Hamas says its fighters have inflicted heavy losses on the invading forces.





Chief Israeli military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Israel's combat engineering corps were using explosive devices to destroy a tunnel network built by Hamas that stretches for hundreds of kilometres beneath Gaza.





Israeli tanks have faced heavy resistance from Hamas fighters using the tunnel network to launch ambushes, two sources with Hamas and the separate militant group Islamic Jihad said. It was not possible to verify the battlefield claims of either side.





Israelis have voiced fear that military operations could further endanger hostages, who are believed to be held in the tunnels.



Ceasefire rejected

Israel says it won't agree to a ceasefire until the hostages are released. Hamas says it won't stop fighting while Gaza is under attack.





"I challenge (Israel) if it has been able, to this moment, to record any military achievement on the ground other than killing civilians," senior Hamas official Ghazi Hamad told Al Jazeera television.



Hamas' armed wing said late on Tuesday it fired missiles at Tel Aviv, and rocket sirens sounded in the Israeli city and other cities in central Israel.





Hamas is a Palestinian military and political group, which has gained power in the Gaza Strip since winning legislative elections there in 2006. Its stated aim is to establish a Palestinian state, while refusing to recognise Israel's right to exist.





Hamas, in its entirety, is designated as a terrorist organisation by countries including Australia, Canada, the UK and the US. New Zealand and Paraguay list only its military wing as a terrorist group. In 2018, the United Nations General Assembly voted against a resolution condemning Hamas in its entirety as a terrorist organisation.



READ MORE What is the Palestinian group Hamas and why has it attacked Israel now?

While Israel's military operation is focused on the northern half of Gaza, the south has also come under attack .





Palestinian health officials said at least 23 people were killed in two Israeli airstrikes on Tuesday in the southern cities of Khan Younis and Rafah.



More than 10,000 people have been killed in Gaza since 7 October, according to the health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza. Source: Getty / Ahmad Hasaballah Washington has backed Israel's position that a ceasefire would help Hamas militarily.





But US President Joe Biden said on Tuesday he had urged Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to undertake a pause in fighting.



Netanyahu: Israel would seek 'indefinite' security responsibility in Gaza

Israel has so far been vague about its long-term plans if it achieves its stated goal of vanquishing Hamas.





In some of the first direct comments on the subject, Netanyahu said Israel would seek to have security responsibility for Gaza "for an indefinite period" after the war.





But officials said Israel is not interested in governing the enclave. Gallant, Israel's defence minister, said that after the war was finished, neither Israel nor Hamas would rule Gaza.



Situation 'getting worse' each day for Gaza's civilians

Gaza's already dire living conditions have deteriorated further following a month of relentless bombardment.





Nearly two-thirds of Gaza's 2.3 million residents are internally displaced, according to U.N. figures, with thousands seeking refuge at hospitals including in makeshift canvas shelters in their car parks.



At Gaza City's Al Shifa hospital, Um Haitham Hejela, a woman sheltering with young children in an improvised tent fashioned from fabric, said they fled their home because of airstrikes.





"The situation is getting worse day after day," she said. "There is no food, no water. When my son goes to pick up water, he queues for three or four hours in the line. They struck bakeries, we don't have bread."





The World Health Organization estimates 122,000 displaced Gazans are sheltering in hospitals, churches and other public buildings across the strip, with a further 827,000 in schools.





International organizations and Western countries have been urgently trying to get aid into the strip and get foreign nationals out.



People search through buildings that were destroyed during Israeli air raids in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip. Source: Getty / Ahmad Hasaballah

Humanitarian convoy comes under fire

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) said a humanitarian convoy came under fire in Gaza City on Tuesday. After rerouting, the convoy delivered medical supplies to Al Shifa hospital.



