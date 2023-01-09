World

Why Israel's new national security minister wants to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces

Israel's national security minister has instructed police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces, and said that waving them is an act in support of terrorism.

A fan with the Palestinian flag during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany at Al Bayt Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Al Khor, Qatar.

National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir says waving the Palestinian flag is an act in support of terrorism. Credit: Getty

Israel's new far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir said on Sunday that he instructed police to remove Palestinian flags from public spaces.

Israeli law does not outlaw Palestinian flags but police and soldiers have the right to remove them in cases where they deem there is a threat to public order.
The directive from Mr Ben-Gvir, who heads an ultra-nationalist party in Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's new government and as minister oversees the police, seems to take a hard line in requiring their removal.

It follows the release last week of a long-serving Palestinian prisoner, convicted of kidnapping and killing an Israeli soldier in 1983, who waved a Palestinian flag while receiving a hero's welcome in his village in northern Israel.
Mr Ben-Gvir, in a statement, said that waving the Palestinian flag is an act in support of terrorism.

"It cannot be that lawbreakers wave terrorist flags, incite and encourage terrorism, so I ordered the removal of flags supporting terrorism from the public space and to stop the incitement against Israel," Mr Ben-Gvir said.
Commenting on an instance of the Palestinian flag being confiscated by Israeli police last year, Husam Zomlot, Palestinian ambassador to the United Kingdom, said the removal was “an expression of 74 years of denial and erasure”.
“It’s an act of wholesale denial of our individual and collective rights and a continuation of the erasure of Palestinian demography and national identity ongoing since 1948,” Mr Zomlot told Al Jazeera.

Arabs in Israel account for around a fifth of the population and most are descendants of Palestinians who remained within the newly founded state after its 1948 war of independence.

They have long debated their place in Israel's politics, balancing their Palestinian heritage with their Israeli citizenship, with many identifying as or with the Palestinians.
The Palestinian flag was a notable presence at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, the first World Cup to be held in the Middle East.
Man in red and green jersey carries Palestinian flag.
Achraf Dari of Morocco celebrates with the Palestinian flag after beating Portugal in the World Cup quarter-final. Source: AAP / EPA / Abedin Taherkenareh
Morocco's national team, the Atlas Lions, celebrated with the Palestinian flag after a victory over Spain on 6 December, with players again hoisting the flag following a quarter-final victory over Portugal.
Published 9 January 2023 at 4:21pm
Source: Reuters, SBS

