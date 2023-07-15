World

It's so hot in Europe and the US, people are being treated for third-degree burns

Much of southern Europe is baking in extreme heat while the homeless are being treated for third-degree burns in many parts of southwestern United States.

A man rests his head on his hand, while a woman watches something on her phone.

Homeless people watch a movie, hydrate and rest inside the Justa Center, a day cooling centre for homeless people 55 years and older, on Friday, 14 July 2023 in Phoenix, Arizona. Source: AAP / Matt York/AP

Greece closed the ancient Acropolis during the hottest part of the day on Friday to protect tourists as southern Europe suffered in a fierce heatwave, while more than 100 million Americans also faced a prolonged spell of sweltering weather.
The European Space Agency (ESA), whose satellites monitor land and sea temperatures, has warned that Italy, Spain, France, Germany and Poland are all facing extreme conditions.

It's almost 50 degrees in some European cities

Temperatures next week could break Europe's current record - 48.8 Celsius recorded in Sicily in August 2021.

Italian meteorologists have dubbed the next phase of the European heatwave "Charon" - a reference to the ferryman of the souls of the dead in Greek mythology. That succeeds this week's "Cerberus" named after the three-headed dog of the underworld.
The world recorded its hottest day ever last week, with scientists blaming the combination of long-term global warming caused by greenhouse gases, with the short-term boost from El Niño, a regular warm-weather pattern originating in the Pacific.

Homeless Americans are being treated for burns

In many places in the southwest of the United States, where hot summers are the norm, extreme temperatures that could break records are forecast in the coming days.
A pregnant woman shields herself from the heat with a shirt covering her head and body.
A pregnant visitor shields herself from the sunlight during a tour of the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles on Friday, 14 July 2023. Source: AAP / Damian Dovarganes/AP
The city of Phoenix in Arizona has already had 15 days in a row with temperatures exceeding 43.3C, with mobile clinics treating homeless people suffering from third-degree burns and severe dehydration.

In Mexicali, a city of over a million people on Mexico's northern border across from California, temperatures soared to 50C this week, forcing many residents to stay inside.

People were wheeled on golf carts in Athens

In Athens, with temperatures peaking above 40C, authorities closed the Acropolis Hill, home to the Parthenon temple that is visited by millions of tourists every year, from noon to 5pm.
A woman drinks water as she and a man sit under an umbrella in front of the Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill.
Greek authorities were forced to shut the Acropolis in Athens because of extreme heat on Friday. Source: AAP / Petros Giannakouris/AP
Huge crowds had earlier formed long queues in the heat to enter the site, many donning hats and fanning themselves, others drinking water and carrying umbrellas. The hill becomes particularly stifling due to its altitude and lack of shade.

One woman seated on the ground was attended to by paramedics after feeling faint. Others were brought down from the Acropolis Hill in golf carts and transferred to wheelchairs.
Greece's civil protection ministry warned of the risk of forest fires in five areas and told people to avoid tasks such as burning weeds for fear of setting off blazes. Wildfires also hit parts of Croatia close to the Adriatic coast.

Last month was the hottest June on record, according to the EU's climate monitoring service Copernicus.
Published 15 July 2023 11:47am
Source: AAP, SBS

