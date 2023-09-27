Politics

Jacinta Allan named 49th premier of Victoria, replacing Daniel Andrews

Jacinta Allan will be Victoria's next premier, replacing Daniel Andrews and becoming the state's second female leader.

A woman wearing glasses speaks at a presser.

Allan entered parliament in 1999 and became the youngest minister in the state's history at 29. Source: AAP / James Ross

A woman is in charge of Victoria for the first time in 30 years, with Jacinta Allan chosen by Labor to replace Daniel Andrews.

Allan ran for leader of the Victorian Labor Party at a caucus meeting on Wednesday after Daniel Andrews'
shock resignation less than 24 hours earlier.


Public Transport Minister Ben Carroll was chosen as deputy.

"It is such a deep honour and privilege to be in the position to be heading to Government House and to be sworn in as premier of Victoria," Ms Allan told reporters.

"Twenty-four years ago, almost to the day when I walked into this place as a much younger woman from regional Victoria, I never expected to have this length of service or indeed to be able to have had the honour and privilege of serving the Victorian community in various ministerial roles.

"I pledge to continue to work incredibly hard as I have done each and every day."
Who is Jacinta Allan?

The Bendigo East MP will be Victoria's second female leader and the first Labor premier from regional Victoria in almost 100 years.

Allan became the youngest woman elected to Victoria's parliament in 1999 at the age of 25, and the state's youngest minister in history in 2002 at the age of 29.

She took over as Andrews' deputy and presumed successor in June 2022 and most recently served as minister for transport infrastructure and the suburban rail loop project.

She was also charged with delivering the
now-cancelled 2026 Commonwealth Games
until the portfolio was abolished.

Allan lives in Bendigo with her husband and two children.
Wednesday's caucus meeting started late after Carroll threw his hat in the ring for the leadership.

But Allan emerged from the meeting with the numbers to become premier, avoiding the matter going to a vote by membership.

"All positions have been elected unopposed," Box Hill MP and the party's returning officer Paul Hamer told reporters.

"The new premier is Jacinta Allan, the deputy premier is Ben Carroll."

The new ministerial cabinet spot left by Andrews' departure will be filled by Eltham MP Vicki Ward.
2 min read
Published 27 September 2023 3:02pm
Updated 2m ago 6:08pm
Source: AAP
