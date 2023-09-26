Dan Andrews resigns: 'You never want to get to a place where you resent this job.'

Listen to Australian and world news, and follow trending topics with SBS News Podcasts.





TRANSCRIPT





After nearly a decade, the Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews, has taken to the podium for the last time.





Mr Andrews announced his resignation at a snap press conference held in state parliament on Tuesday. With his wife Cath by his side, the premier says that being a state leader is a responsibility he feels he must let go.





"At the moment you're not comfortable with that choice, doing this job as a as a defining feature, your entire life pretty much. The moment you're not comfortable with that decision for you and the people that you love, then you have to step away. Because you never want to get to a place where you resent this job, this amazing privilege and important opportunity. That would not be right and I simply won't allow that to happen."





His time in the top job has been tested by fires, floods and a global pandemic. The so-called progressive reformer has also been viewed as a polarising figure for his political conviction. He says it's a relentless drive he can no longer maintain, but he will remain commuted to the Victorians.





"Every waking moment is about the work - and there is only so long you can do that for. So I'm looking forward to a very different place and doing different different things. And part of this is I don't know what I'll finish up doing. But I think at least a good part of it will be about trying to support Victoria to be strong and to be leading our nation."





Last November, Mr Andrews was elected for the third time as the state's leader, with his first term secured in 2014. The pandemic has become the defining challenge for the Premier, who has led his state through 262 days of strict lockdowns. The leader of Victoria's Wangarratta region has been recognised as a national political force by many, including the Prime Minister.





Anthony Albanese says Mt Andrews has left a great legacy for Victorians.





"Daniel Andrews is a man of great conviction, enormous compassion and a fierce determination to make a difference and he has made such a positive difference to the lives of Victorians."





His government has been the first to legislate on voluntary assisted dying laws. He also oversaw investments in infrastructure and public transport. But the premiere's final grand act, was an ambitious housing plan to deal with shortages in the fast-growing state.





Steve Bracks, former Premier of Victoria, says that Mr Andrews can leave his seat with peace of mind.





"All the major calls he has done well, he has led a very good and effective intelligent government, he has developed Victoria for the future and I think he can he can go out now knowing he has done the best job possible.





The leader has also not been a stranger to intense political scrutiny. One of the main targets was his government's decision to sign an investment agreement with the Chinese government that was later "blocked" by the federal government. And more recently, a decision to break a promise to host the Commonwealth Games.





The former Premier of Victoria, Jeff Kennet, says that the achievements of Mr Andrews' work are set to only be seen over time.





"He was so much in control. He didn't use the traditional media. He is social media. He controlled his party very, very strongly. But the real test is not where you start, but it's where you finish. Daniel's legacy will not be determined today or tomorrow - it will be determined over the next three or four years - and might be determined over the next twenty years."



