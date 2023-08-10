Kyle Sandilands' mpox comments found to have 'stereotyped gay men'

Key Points Controversial media personality Kyle Sandilands made comments about mpox and gay men in an August 2022 broadcast.

The comments "stereotyped gay men as irresponsible in regard to their sexual health", a federal media watchdog says.

Sandilands' description of mpox as "the big gay disease" was "overly disparaging and insulting", ACMA said.

Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands breached decency rules when he made offensive comments about gay men and the mpox virus, Australia's communications regulator has found.





In a segment of the Kyle and Jackie O program broadcast in August 2022, the controversial Sydney media personality "stereotyped gay men as irresponsible in regard to their sexual health", the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ruled.





It said Sandilands painted gay men as prime carriers of a virus that presented a danger to the community and, as a result, not deserving of sympathy or compassion.



Sandilands' comments on the mpox virus and ACMA's ruling

The 2022 outbreak of the virus formerly known as monkeypox, which caused more than 140 confirmed cases, was declared a communicable disease incident of national significance by the chief medical officer.



In a statement released on Thursday alongside the findings of an investigation into the incident, ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin said the comments were derisive and insulting and breached standards of decency expected by the public.





"Although there was a basis at the time for a public discussion about monkeypox that involved reference to gay sexuality, the segment went beyond any acceptable standards by conveying that gay men were irresponsible, were a risk to the community and did not deserve any sympathy even when presenting for medical assistance," she said.





"Broadcasters have a responsibility to maintain appropriate levels of decency and in this case the comments by Mr Sandilands were overly disparaging and insulting."



In the segment, Sandilands described the virus as "the big gay disease" and told a newsreader there was no need for her partner to get a vaccine against mpox as "we're not letting any gays near him".



