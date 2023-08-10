Australia

Kyle Sandilands' mpox comments found to have 'stereotyped gay men'

The Australian Communications and Media Authority has ruled that shock jock Kyle Sandilands "went beyond any acceptable standards" in an August 2022 broadcast.

A close-up photo shows a bearded Kyle Sandilands wearing sunglasses

Radio host Kyle Sandilands is no stranger to controversy. Earlier this year it was reported that he was undertaking sensitivity training after he described watching the Tokyo Paralympics as “horrific”. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas

Key Points
  • Controversial media personality Kyle Sandilands made comments about mpox and gay men in an August 2022 broadcast.
  • The comments "stereotyped gay men as irresponsible in regard to their sexual health", a federal media watchdog says.
  • Sandilands' description of mpox as "the big gay disease" was "overly disparaging and insulting", ACMA said.
Radio shock jock Kyle Sandilands breached decency rules when he made offensive comments about gay men and the mpox virus, Australia's communications regulator has found.

In a segment of the Kyle and Jackie O program broadcast in August 2022, the controversial Sydney media personality "stereotyped gay men as irresponsible in regard to their sexual health", the Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) ruled.

It said Sandilands painted gay men as prime carriers of a virus that presented a danger to the community and, as a result, not deserving of sympathy or compassion.

Sandilands' comments on the mpox virus and ACMA's ruling

The 2022 outbreak of the virus formerly known as monkeypox, which caused more than 140 confirmed cases, was declared a communicable disease incident of national significance by the chief medical officer.
READ MORE

WHO declares an end to mpox global emergency but says the virus 'continues to kill'

In a statement released on Thursday alongside the findings of an investigation into the incident, ACMA chair Nerida O'Loughlin said the comments were derisive and insulting and breached standards of decency expected by the public.

"Although there was a basis at the time for a public discussion about monkeypox that involved reference to gay sexuality, the segment went beyond any acceptable standards by conveying that gay men were irresponsible, were a risk to the community and did not deserve any sympathy even when presenting for medical assistance," she said.

"Broadcasters have a responsibility to maintain appropriate levels of decency and in this case the comments by Mr Sandilands were overly disparaging and insulting."
READ MORE

The DJ, the PM, and the wedding: How Kyle Sandilands is involved in a pre-budget fight

In the segment, Sandilands described the virus as "the big gay disease" and told a newsreader there was no need for her partner to get a vaccine against mpox as "we're not letting any gays near him".

In a submission to the investigation, broadcaster KIIS 106.5 argued the segment was intended to bring about awareness to the community of the public health risk of mpox, but conceded it contained "some unfavourable descriptions of those susceptible to the virus, being homosexual males".
2 min read
Published 10 August 2023 1:40pm
Source: AAP

