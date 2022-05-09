Labor pledges cash payments to high achieving students who pursue a teaching career as Coalition keeps defence focus

Labor has made a pitch to pay high achieving students up to $12,000 a year if they decide to study an education degree in a move aimed at boosting teaching standards and addressing shortages, as the Coalition pours $8 billion into a fleet of new helicopters.





The pledges come after a heated debate between Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese on Sunday prompted politicians from both sides to concede the event was undermined by chaotic interjections between the leaders.

The election campaign is entering its final two weeks with the stakes heightening as pre-polling opens to voters from Monday ahead of the 21 May poll.

Mr Albanese and Labor’s education spokesperson Tanya Plibersek announced its teaching policy on Monday at St Mary’s Cathedral College in Sydney.

It would see students who get an ATAR of 80 or over who choose to do an education degree given $10,000 a year for the length of the course, or $12,000 if they commit to teaching in a regional area.

The promise would be offered to 1,000 students a year over five years as part of a Labor plan to double the number of higher achievers studying education over the next decade from 1,800 to 3,600.

“That is about attracting people who will become the best teachers into the profession,” Mr Albanese told reporters.

The Morrison government has also continued its campaign focus on expanding the scope of the nation’s defence force, revealing a plan to secure a fleet of new helicopters.

The investment would go towards 12 H-60R Romeo maritime helicopters and 29 new AH-64E Apache Armed Reconnaissance helicopters to replace the Navy’s existing fleet.

The government will also invest up to $500 million to upgrade facilities to be based at the HMAS Albatross naval base in the marginal NSW seat of Gilmore.

Mr Morrison said the investment was about enhancing the defence force's capability.

"Australia's national security doesn't happen by accident. It requires a government that understands it [and] is deeply committed to it," he told reporters.

However, neither of the new aircraft would be available for use until 2025.

Debate fallout

After Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese clashed in Sunday's election debate, politicians from both sides have conceded the affair at times descended into shouting matches.

Both leaders were seen regularly shouting at length over the top of each other during the debate as they tried to get their points across.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud said the messaging from Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese “got lost” and the debate could have used more focus on policy.

“We believe we have a superior policy position and record,” Mr Littleproud told Channel Nine’s Today.

“But, unfortunately, it descended in at times to an attitude where, you know, I think people would have been a bit disappointed.

"But that is the nature of these combative debates.”

Labor’s campaign spokesperson Jason Clare also described the debate as “full-on” saying it could have used ABC journalist David Speers' “interruption superpowers”.

“It was pretty shouty,” he told ABC Radio.

Mr Clare claimed that Mr Morrison’s performance had reminded him of past debate performances from Donald Trump with all the “rudness and the yelling.”

He suggested Mr Albanese had been engaged with Mr Morrison because “you have got to push back against try-hard bullies like Scott Morrison.”

But Nationals Senator Bridget McKenzie described the debate as a bit “scratchy” from both candidates.

Viewers of the Nine Network debate aired on Sunday night were evenly split 50-50 between the men vying for the nation's top job.

Police probe election-related cases

A police task force set up to ensure politicians' and candidates' safety and freedom from harassment has received and assessed 47 complaints.

Operation Wilmot was launched at the start of the election campaign and involves a team of Australian Federal Police officers and specialists.

An AFP spokesperson told AAP on Wednesday there were 23 ongoing investigations.

So far, one charge has been laid, relating to a man who allegedly threatened to assault an officer in Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce's security detail.

AFP are also investigating a Liberal National Party candidate over suspicions he has not been living at his registered address.

Vivian Lobo is contesting the north Brisbane seat of Lilley.

The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) said there was a concern as to whether the information provided by Mr Lobo regarding his residential address on these forms is false.

Mr Lobo said he will cooperate with the investigation.

As well, Liberal candidate for Isaacs Robbie Beaton was referred to the AFP on Thursday after he told a newspaper he did not live at the Melbourne property where he was enrolled.

The AEC has also revealed it received reports regarding a range of unauthorised candidate signs appearing across a number of electoral divisions.

The signs depict a range of election candidates in a style that would suggest they have been produced by the candidates depicted, but have been altered.

This includes also featuring names and or logos of political parties that have not formally endorsed the candidates in question.

The concerns over the targeting of in particular “teal” independents has prompted the AEC to bring in its electoral integrity assurance taskforce.

With AAP