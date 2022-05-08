Queensland LNP candidate referred to AFP over allegations he used a false address on his nomination forms

A Queensland Liberal National Party (LNP) candidate has been referred to the Australian Federal Police (AFP) over allegations he provided false information about his residential address.





The Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) said on Sunday that a review of Vivian Lobo's enrolment and candidate nomination forms for the division of Lilley in Brisbane’s north prompted the referral.

"There is concern as to whether the information provided by him regarding his residential address on these forms is false," it said in a statement.

The AEC said candidate nominations will remain as formally declared in April, despite the referral to the AFP.

"Ballot papers have been printed and distributed across the country for early voting to begin on Monday and many postal voters have already received their postal voting packs," it said.

Scott Morrison denies breaking promise to LGBTIQ+ students

The prime minister has denied he's breaking a promise by pledging to deal with a revived religious discrimination bill separately to legislating protections for LGBTIQ+ students.

On Saturday, Scott Morrison said religious discrimination laws would still be a priority should the Coalition be re-elected.

But he said

that would protect gay and transgender students from being expelled.

Asked on Sunday if this meant he was "breaking a commitment" to LGBTIQ+ students, Mr Morrison insisted it was not a new position.

"The position that was endorsed by the party room of the government was that both would be pursued and they would be pursued sequentially," he told reporters in Melbourne.

"There is no change to that. That is our policy going forward."

The religious discrimination laws were a key campaign promise by the Coalition at the 2019 election.

But

when it was debated in parliament earlier this year due to concerns the laws would unfairly impact LGBTIQ+ students at religious schools.

Mr Morrison said while religious people were being discriminated against every day, he had not seen any reports of LGBTIQ+ students being expelled because of their sexuality or gender.

"We've been having this conversation for about the last four years, and on each occasion, it has been presented that apparently students are being expelled ... there is no evidence of that at all, there's none," he said.

"The point is it doesn't happen ... religious schools themselves don't wish to do that."

However, he said, religious people were being discriminated against every day.

Australian Opposition Leader Anthony Albanese and Labor candidate for the seat of Bennelong Jerome Laxale talk to local residents during a visit to Ryde Wharf Market on Day 28 of the 2022 federal election campaign, in Sydney, Sunday, May 8, 2022. Source: AAP / LUKAS COCH/AAPIMAGE

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese said on Sunday: "If people don't think that young people are discriminated against and vilified because of their sexuality, then that does not reflect reality.

Mr Albanese said Mr Morrison wrote to him during the parliamentary debate saying he would "take action" to protect gay and lesbian students.

"I am astonished that he has walked away from that," he told reporters in Sydney.

"We need to protect people from discrimination, whether it is religious discrimination or on the basis of people's sexuality."

Funding for IVF, playgroups and childcare

Scott Morrison has announced a $53 million package to help slash the cost of IVF for would-be mums and dads.

Mr Morrison said he understands the hurdles and difficulties many Australians face in trying to have children, after his own family's IVF journey.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison meets young families at Melbourne IVF clinic in Melbourne, in the seat of Melbourne. Sunday, May 8, 2022. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS/AAPIMAGE

"I want to help thousands more Australians achieve their dream of becoming parents," he said.

Around 50,000 patients received Medicare-funded assisted reproductive technology services in 2020-21, including through IVF, and now patients with cancer or people at risk of passing on genetic diseases will have their egg, sperm or embryo storage subsidised for the first time.

"For people battling cancer or staring down the risk of genetic diseases it's already a difficult battle and this new subsidy will help give them more options about their aspirations to become parents," Mr Morrison said.

Meanwhile, Anthony Albanese says Labor will invest $11 million to help new parents connect with their local playgroups.

He said a Labor government will help playgroups recover from the COVID-19 disruptions and expand their network across Australia.

"We know that over 90 per cent of human brain development occurs in the first five years," Mr Albanese said.

"Playgroups play a critical role in that development with kids learning together and developing social skills, as well as creating a vital network for parents."

Research shows children who are part of a playgroup are more likely to start school ready to learn with better communication, language and cognitive skills than those who aren't part of a playgroup.

"On Mother's Day, I can't think of a better way to come out of the pandemic than by strengthening the communities that are built for mums and kids through increasing funding to grow and support playgroups all over the country."

The Greens also used Mother's Day to announce that free child care will be on the party's shortlist should the 21 May election result in a hung parliament.

Greens leader Adam Bandt said while Labor's plan makes child care affordable, many families would still miss out.

He says for an additional $2 billion to $3 billion a year childcare can be free for everyone.

"For less than what the government gives in handouts to the likes of Clive Palmer, we could have free child care for all," he said.

Mr Morrison and Mr Albanese will make their case to Australian voters in their second debate in Sydney, with pre-polls opening on Monday.

Independent candidate for Wentworth Allegra Spender will also face off against Dave Sharma on Sunday, who currently holds the seat for the Liberal party.

Mr Sharma will urge his constituents to stay the course, pledging a voice inside the government can achieve more than one on the crossbench.

But Ms Spender hit back, saying the incumbent MP has had three years to deliver moderate policy aligned with the beliefs of his constituents but has failed to do so.

She said should she be elected into a hung parliament, she is "open to negotiating with everyone".

"Wentworth is one seat out of 151, so it will depend a lot on the numbers in the parliament and absolutely depend on the policies they are willing to negotiate at the time," she told the ABC's Insider program.

"I am willing to negotiate with either side of government, either side of the parties in terms of forming government."

Additional reporting by Amy Hall