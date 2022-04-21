Liberal-Labor stoush over Solomons-China security pact heats up as Coalition unveils veterans support plan

Australia will continue to counter China's influence in the Indo-Pacific but there is no credible evidence a Chinese naval base will be established in Solomon Islands, Prime Minister Scott Morrison says.





But Mr Morrison revealed he had not yet spoken to his Solomon Islands counterpart Manasseh Sogavare since the security deal with China was signed.

Instead he sent Minister for International Development and the Pacific Zed Seselja to convey Australia's message.

"These are not simple issues. I mean, if it was just as easy as picking up the phone or sending a foreign minister, then these issues wouldn't occur (but) it's not that easy," Mr Morrison told reporters in Brisbane on Friday.

Labor campaign spokesman Jason Clare said the prime minister's lack of communication with Mr Sogavare proved he was not taking the situation seriously.

"It starts with engagement ... that's where this government stuffed this up," he told reporters in Sydney.

"Being serious about our national security means making sure we've got good relationships with countries in the Pacific, talking to people that are thinking of engaging in the security pact with China, getting on a plane and that's what failed to happen."

But Mr Morrison defended the government's response, saying Australia would not "throw its weight around" and tell other nations what to do.

"We're looking forward for the opportunity to come through to talk about what has recently occurred in the Solomon Islands, because that's the way we have approached and will continue to approach our relationship in the Pacific," he said.

"[Australia is] not some colonial power, running around, throwing our weight around, telling people what to do. That was the approach of previous administrations [and] that was not well received in the Pacific."

Mr Morrison also said there was no credible information suggesting a Chinese naval base would be built in Solomon Islands.

He noted Australia remained Honiara's security partner of choice with defence personnel and federal police on the ground.

Yet Mr Clare said the prime minister was being contradicted by members of his own government.

"Barnaby Joyce is saying this is the Cuban missile crisis, you have one position from Scott Morrison, a totally different position from the deputy prime minister of Australia," he said.

The prime minister said the risk of Chinese influence in the Pacific remains real, saying Beijing doesn't play by the same rules as liberal democracies.

"We have seen what [China has] done in other parts of the world, these pressures are constant and have been there for years," he said.

"The reason there is a Chinese government secret deal with Solomon Islands government ... that is a result of what the Chinese government has done, not a result of what the Australian government has done."

Coalition pledges support for veterans

Veterans will get better access to health and wellbeing support under a plan unveiled by Mr Morrison.

A re-elected coalition government would establish 14 new Veteran Wellbeing Centres, at a cost of $70 million.

The centres would be based in locations across the country with significant veteran populations.

They will provide a one-stop shop, in partnership with ex-service and community organisations, to better help connect veterans to support and advocacy services.

"We must look after our vets and their families and provide support for the men and women who have served in our Australian Defence Force and put their lives on the line for our nation, our values and our way of life," Mr Morrison said, campaigning in Brisbane on Friday.

"This new commitment builds on almost $400 million of support provided in the budget for our veterans and their families."

Veterans' Affairs Minister Andrew Gee said the centres had proven to be "welcoming places that build community connections".

"Whether it be mental or physical health support, help finding a job, assistance in lodging claims, or just providing a friendly place for a chat and a coffee, the organisations running these centres are working tirelessly to help our veterans and their families," he said.

Among the identified areas are in greater Sydney, western Sydney, NSW mid-north coast, Newcastle-Hunter, Wagga Wagga, Mackay, Wide-Bay Burnett, Sunshine Coast, southeast Queensland, northern suburbs of Perth, greater Melbourne, Geelong, Mornington Peninsula and the ACT.

There are centres already in Townsville, Darwin, Perth, Adelaide, Wodonga and Nowra, with Tasmania and Moreton Bay centres also planned.

Mr Morrison also unveiled a $428 million upgrade to four defence force air bases in Ipswich.

Construction at RAAF bases Amberley, Richmond, Pearce and HMAS Albatross would create 600 new jobs, with the upgrades to be completed by 2024.

Anthony Albanese campaigns from home after contracting COVID-19

Mr Clare said Mr Albanese's COVID-19 diagnosis provides an opportunity for Labor to showcase its united team ahead of polling day.

Mr Clare said there will not be a de facto Opposition leader during the course of Mr Albanese's isolation, even though Labor has a deputy leader in Richard Marles.

"We're not a one-man band. We're a strong united team and we'll show that over the course of the next few days," Mr Clare told reporters in Sydney.

"I see this as an opportunity ... because not only have we got a better plan, we've got a better team."

Mr Albanese returned a positive result following a routine PCR test on Thursday afternoon, but is not showing symptoms.

Mr Albanese was due to fly out on Friday from Sydney to campaign in Western Australia.

He will instead isolate at his home in Sydney for seven days.

"While at home I will continue my responsibilities as alternative prime minister and will be fighting for a better future for all Australians," he said.

"I am grateful to know that I will have access to the world's best health care if I need it, because of Medicare."

Mr Albanese is likely to still conduct press conferences virtually, should he not be experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.

Mr Marles says Labor will continue to sell its message while Mr Albanese is in isolation, while logistics will be managed on a day-to-day basis.

"Commitments will change. Albo was intending to be in Perth today and tomorrow. That is obviously not happening," Mr Marles told the ABC.

"The message doesn't change. It is just making sure that we get the same message out there.

"There will be an opportunity, with technology today, to still have Anthony's voice out there articulating the messages that we want articulated."

Labor's campaign launch, set down for 1 May in Perth, is expected to go ahead as planned.

Josh Frydenberg agrees to change campaign posters following complaint

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg has agreed to change a photograph used on his campaign posters for the seat of Kooyong which shows him saluting with a group of Scouts Victoria members.

One of the Scouts shown in the image, which was taken five years ago, told the ABC they didn't consent to its use and complained to Mr Frydenberg's office earlier this week.

They said they were told by his office the image would be "covered with a sticker" over the next few days.

"I did not give permission for my photograph to be used in this way so I'm glad they are going to cover it over," said the Scout member, who chose to remain anonymous.

Mr Frydenberg said he has also pulled election ads after a complaint from Guide Dogs Victoria.

The ad featured an endorsement from the CEO of Guide Dogs Victoria, but the charity's chair asked the treasurer to stop distributing them.

Iain Edwards, the chair of Guide Dogs Victoria, said he had no prior knowledge of the ads before they came to light this week, and wanted to maintain that the charity was apolitical.

More than 17.2 million on electoral roll

The Australian Electoral Commission will also conduct the ballot draws at midday on Friday for all lower and upper house seats.

The electoral commissioner, Tom Rogers, confirmed 96.8 per cent of the eligible population will be able to cast their ballot when Australia goes to the polls on 21 May.

More than 17.2 million people are on the electoral roll, an increase of more than 804,000 since the last election in 2019.

Mr Rogers said more than 100,000 people were added to the electoral roll in the last week before the rolls closed.

"Around 80,000 young Australians aged 18-24 jumped online in the week after the election was announced, resulting in 88.1 per cent of that age cohort ready to have their say this May," he said.

With additional reporting by Tom Canetti.