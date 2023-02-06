Lidia Thorpe quits Greens to 'speak freely' on Voice to Parliament

Key Points Greens leader Adam Bandt has indicated the party is open to supporting the Voice.

Greens First Nations spokesperson Lidia Thorpe has quit the party to “speak freely” on the Voice to Parliament, just days before it is set to unveil its position.





Senator Thorpe, who made the decision after weeks of confusion over the party’s approach to the referendum, says she will now look to represent an Indigenous sovereignty movement in Australia.





Greens leader Adam Bandt claims he attempted to persuade the senator to remain in the party, but confirmed he would have taken over responsibility for the Voice if she opted against its formal stance.





Senator Thorpe, a DjabWurrung Gunnai Gunditjmara woman, has often appeared at loggerheads with her colleagues over the proposal, which fellow Greens senator Sarah Hanson-Young has publicly supported.



She confirmed on Monday that she has quit the party just days before it formally announces its stance on the referendum, but stressed she was yet to settle on a final position of her own.





“This country has a strong grassroots black sovereign movement, full of staunch and committed warriors, and I want to represent that movement fully in this Parliament. It has become clear to me that I can't do that from within the Greens,” Senator Thorpe told reporters at Parliament House.





“Now, I will be able to speak freely on all issues ... My focus now is to grow and amplify the black sovereign movement in this country, something we have never had since this place was established.”





Senator Thorpe has regularly demanded a Treaty and Truth-telling process before a Voice referendum. This contradicts the 2017 Uluru Statement from the Heart, which recommends a Voice be legislated first.





SBS News understands a number of senior Greens now expect the party to back the Voice.





The new independent urged fellow members of the Indigenous sovereignty movement to “keep the fire burning”.



SBS News understands a number of senior Greens sources now expect the party to back the proposal. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas “To my mob, I say this: your strength is my strength, your fight is my fight, your struggle is my struggle,” she said.





“I'm ready for what comes next in the fight for a future where our kids can be with their families, and where our people are not killed in custody, where the chains that the system, this system, wraps around our people are lifted.”





Senator Thorpe thanked Greens leader Adam Bandt and Senator Mehreen Faruqi for being "strong allies".



'Enormously sad'

Mr Bandt said he is “enormously sad” to see Senator Thorpe depart, saying she goes with “an enormous amount of respect”.





The Greens leader said he told Senator Thorpe that she “still has a place” in the party, regardless of what position she came to on the Voice.





“[But] I made it clear to Senator Thorpe that … if she came to a different position on the question of Voice, I would take over responsibility for being the party spokesperson on Voice so that she would be free to speak her mind,” he said.





“She's obviously decided to adopt a different course. I wish she had made a different decision, but I understand the reasons that she has given for that decision.”





But Mr Bandt played down the impact of the defection on the Greens’ leverage in the upper house, stressing Labor still needed the party’s support on legislation not backed by the Coalition.





“The situation remains more or less the same in the Senate. The Greens are central in the balance of power,” he said.



'At war'

She will now sit on the crossbench, but confirmed she will continue to vote with the Greens on climate change issues. She was re-elected in May, meaning she can remain in parliament until 2028 before facing the voters.





Senator Thorpe was part of a small group of delegates who walked out of the 2017 Uluru convention, the result of a two-year consultation process with First Nations communities across Australia.



She told an Invasion Day rally last month that Australia remained “at war” and demanded an immediate treaty.





“This is a war. They are still killing us. They are still killing our babies. What do we have to celebrate in our country?” she said.





Senator Thorpe also claimed last month the Voice could “destroy” Indigenous sovereignty, something she appeared to walk back days later.





