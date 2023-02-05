Politics

'Outstretched hand': Anthony Albanese optimistic misinformation won't sink the Voice

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has described the Voice as an "outstretched hand" ready to be grasped by Australians.

Anthony Albanese speaks to the media in Sydney.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has welcomed a FWC decision to raise the minimum wage. Credit: AAP

KEY POINTS:
  • Mr Albanese has urged Australians to grasp 'outstretched hand'.
  • Voice referendum to be held this year.
  • Accuses No campaign of stoking 'culture war'.
Australians have an opportunity to show their best qualities, fairness and generosity, by supporting the First Nations Voice to Parliament this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.

Mr Albanese has also insisted he has faith in the public to ignore misinformation about the proposal, which he described as an "outstretched hand" from Indigenous Australians ready to be grasped.
Aboriginal dancers with painted bodies surround Prime Minister Anthony Albanese his entourage.
Mr Albanese stressed that no one had offered any alternatives to the proposed referendum question he outlined at Garma. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH
In a keynote speech at the Chifley Research Centre conference, he urged Australians to support the proposition of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a national achievement for all to share, and a vehicle to close the gap and improve lives.

Mr Albanese reflected on the successful 1967 referendum, when 90 per cent of Australians voted to remove a constitutional provision that said Indigenous people would not be included in the census.

He urged a new generation of Australians to "go one better" 56 years later, by including recognition of Indigenous Australians in the constitution.
READ MORE

The government is being asked for detail on the Voice. Here's what we know

"[The Voice is also] a simple, vital and practical principle: that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a say in the policies and decisions that affect their lives," he said.

"Not just because it is common courtesy to consult people when you’re taking a decision that affects them, but because the practical outcomes will be better."

Mr Albanese confirmed he was open to "improving" the draft wording which he proposed at the Garma festival more than six months ago, but stressed no member of the Opposition had suggested any alterations.
Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton.
Peter Dutton is yet to settle on a position. Source: AAP
He accused the No campaign of "drumming outrage [and] trying to start a culture war", something he described as the "inevitable consequence" of attempting to achieve change.

"There are always those who want to create confusion and provoke division, to try and stall progress," he said.
READ MORE

The Voice to Parliament 'no' camp is targeting migrant votes, but community groups say it’s a ‘distraction’

"But moments of national decision, such as this referendum, are also an opportunity for our people to show their best qualities: their generosity, their sense of fairness, their optimism for the future."

Australia has a poor record of passing referendums, approving just eight of 44 proposed in its history.

While Mr Albanese accepted referendums - requiring a majority vote overall, and a majority vote in most states - needed to pass a "high bar", he said that was no excuse for inaction.
READ MORE

'Ready for change': Linda Burney unveils draft date for Indigenous voice referendum

"The risk of not proceeding with a vote is clear ... It's like saying you're worried about losing a grand final, so we're just not going out on the field and forfeiting," he said.

'Voice at the table'

Professor Megan Davis, a member of the referendum working group, said it was important the constitution not include wording that could restrict progress in future.

"What we need in 2023 may not be what we need in 2053," she told ABC Insiders.

"One of the important things about the deferral of the detail to the parliament is that you have that possibility to change legislation."
READ MORE

Liberal premiers break ranks with Peter Dutton as states back Voice to Parliament

Prof Davis said Australians would have enough details to make an informed vote in the referendum.

"We believe absolutely … in the agency of the Australian people and that (they) do get this reform, they understand the importance of having a Voice at the table," she said.
3 min read
Published 5 February 2023 at 1:08pm
By AAP - SBS News
Source: SBS News

