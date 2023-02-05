'Outstretched hand': Anthony Albanese optimistic misinformation won't sink the Voice

KEY POINTS: Mr Albanese has urged Australians to grasp 'outstretched hand'.

Voice referendum to be held this year.

Accuses No campaign of stoking 'culture war'.

Australians have an opportunity to show their best qualities, fairness and generosity, by supporting the First Nations Voice to Parliament this year, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said.





Mr Albanese has also insisted he has faith in the public to ignore misinformation about the proposal, which he described as an "outstretched hand" from Indigenous Australians ready to be grasped.



Mr Albanese stressed that no one had offered any alternatives to the proposed referendum question he outlined at Garma. Source: AAP / AARON BUNCH In a keynote speech at the Chifley Research Centre conference, he urged Australians to support the proposition of an Indigenous Voice to Parliament as a national achievement for all to share, and a vehicle to close the gap and improve lives.





Mr Albanese reflected on the successful 1967 referendum, when 90 per cent of Australians voted to remove a constitutional provision that said Indigenous people would not be included in the census.





He urged a new generation of Australians to "go one better" 56 years later, by including recognition of Indigenous Australians in the constitution.



"[The Voice is also] a simple, vital and practical principle: that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people have a say in the policies and decisions that affect their lives," he said.





"Not just because it is common courtesy to consult people when you’re taking a decision that affects them, but because the practical outcomes will be better."





Mr Albanese confirmed he was open to "improving" the draft wording which he proposed at the Garma festival more than six months ago, but stressed no member of the Opposition had suggested any alterations.



Peter Dutton is yet to settle on a position. Source: AAP He accused the No campaign of "drumming outrage [and] trying to start a culture war", something he described as the "inevitable consequence" of attempting to achieve change.





"There are always those who want to create confusion and provoke division, to try and stall progress," he said.



"But moments of national decision, such as this referendum, are also an opportunity for our people to show their best qualities: their generosity, their sense of fairness, their optimism for the future."





Australia has a poor record of passing referendums, approving just eight of 44 proposed in its history.





While Mr Albanese accepted referendums - requiring a majority vote overall, and a majority vote in most states - needed to pass a "high bar", he said that was no excuse for inaction.



"The risk of not proceeding with a vote is clear ... It's like saying you're worried about losing a grand final, so we're just not going out on the field and forfeiting," he said.



'Voice at the table'

Professor Megan Davis, a member of the referendum working group, said it was important the constitution not include wording that could restrict progress in future.





"What we need in 2023 may not be what we need in 2053," she told ABC Insiders.





"One of the important things about the deferral of the detail to the parliament is that you have that possibility to change legislation."



Prof Davis said Australians would have enough details to make an informed vote in the referendum.



