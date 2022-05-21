'Many happy tears were shed': Murugappan family set to return to Biloela following Labor win

The incoming Labor government led by Anthony Albanese means the Murugappan family will be able to return to the Queensland town of Biloela, with the family "relieved" by the election outcome.





A statement from Angela Fredericks of the 'Home to Bilo' campaign said she had called Priya Murugappan and informed her of the news of Labor's victory.





"Many happy tears were shed," Ms Fredericks said in the statement.





"We now believe that this long, painful saga can finally come to an end. This family has been away from their home for more than four years. They never should have been taken from the town that loved and needed them.





“As they make the long journey to Biloela to resume their lives here, they also commence a journey of recovery and healing."









The fate of the Murugappan family was on the line this federal election, with the Coalition and Labor at odds over whether they should be granted visas to permanently remain in Australia.





Priya and Nadesalingam Murugappan have been in a long-running fight to remain in Australia after being removed from their home in the town of Biloela by Australian Border Force officers in 2018 after their temporary visas expired.





The pair married in Australia after fleeing Sri Lanka’s civil war and arriving separately on people smuggler boats in 2012 and 2013, going on to have Australian-born children Kopika and Tharnicaa.





They were detained on Christmas Island in August 2019 while they sought refugee status in the courts after earlier detention on the mainland.





The family of four had been living in Biloela since 2014, where Nades worked in the local abattoir, establishing a place in the local community until Priya’s bridging visa expired on 4 March 2018.



Supporters in Melbourne call for the family to be allowed to stay in Biloela, 24 June 2018. Source: AAP The family has since pleaded for ministerial intervention in their case to grant them a permanent visa to remain in Australia. The Morrison government has refused to grant this request.









Labor has promised to grant the family a permanent visa through ministerial intervention, allowing them to resettle in Biloela.





“We congratulate Mr Albanese on his victory, be it majority or minority," Ms Fredericks said in the statement.





“Mr Albanese has promised to allow our friends Priya, Nades and their girls Kopi and Tharni to return home to Biloea."





The family asked for the media and public to give them space as they heal and rest.





“This family’s strength has always been at the heart of this Biloela-led campaign to bring them home," Ms Fredericks said in the statement.





“Hundreds of thousands of Australians have opened their hearts to this family. We know Priya is incredibly grateful to every single one of them.



