'No protection owed' to Biloela's Murugappan family, Scott Morrison says, as Labor outlines policy costings

That's a wrap! Here's what happened on day 39 of the federal election campaign
Here's a rundown of some of the major moments:
- Labor leader Anthony Albanese raised concerns over advertisements put out by the Liberal Party, which he said were . Prime Minister Scott Morrison waved off the concerns about the ads, saying he did not accept the accusation.
- , according to new data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS). The rate is unchanged after the March figure, which was 4 per cent, was revised down by 0.1 per cent. Employment increased by 4,000 people in April, the sixth consecutive monthly rise. However, this rise fell short of the increase economists had been expecting.
- One Nation leader Pauline Hanson has tested positive for COVID-19. Ms Hanson, who is not vaccinated, confirmed she had the virus while speaking to KIIS-FM Sydney radio. She is now unable to campaign in person and will be in isolation on election day on Saturday.
- The prime minister was asked about an incident on Wednesday, where he made headlines after during a football game. He said that Luca was in "great shape" after their collision and that he "probably came off a little better than I did because I hit the ground with a great thud".
- More than five million Australians have already voted, according to data released by the Australian Electoral Commission. The AEC says this is tracking towards a record number.
- Labor released its policy costings, announcing its election commitments will add an extra $7.4 billion to the budget bottom line. The pledges include investments in childcare,training and education, renewable energy. They also include funding for a national anti-racism strategy, and abolishing Temporary Protection visas (TPVs) and Safe Haven Enterprise visas (SHEVs) and creating a new permanent visa subclass, as well as boosting the Adult Migrant English Program.
- Scott Morrison said there is "no protection owed" to the Murugappan family and indicated they won't be allowed back to Biloela if he's re-elected.