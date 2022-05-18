'No protection owed' to Biloela's Murugappan family, Scott Morrison says, as Labor outlines policy costings

At a press conference where Scott Morrison was criticising Labor's policy costings, including its plan to abolish temporary protection visas, the immigration minister was asked if the Murugappan family would be allowed to return to Biloela.

The prime minister first blocked Alex Hawke from answering, then said: "That matter is still undetermined in the courts and there's been no finding of protection for that family."

When asked whether the final say rests with Mr Hawke, Mr Morrison responded: "There is no protection owed. They've not been found to be refugees. And so Australia's rules do not permit permanent visas for people who have not been found to be refugees. That's the government's policy."

The Migration Act gives the immigration minister the power to grant visas due to unique or exceptional circumstances.

during the election campaign to use those powers and allow the Murugappan family to return to the Queensland town of Biloela, where parents Priya and Nades had been living and working since 2014.

The family of four has been involved in a protracted legal battle to remain in Australia since 2018 when they were deported to Christmas Island after Priya's bridging visa expired.

They were held in detention on the island until 2021 when the youngest daughter, Tharnicaa, suffered from an urgent medical condition that required hospital treatment in Perth.

After Tharnicaa's release from hospital, her parents and older sister Kopika were given 12-month bridging visas, allowing them to return to Biloela.

But the four-year-old wasn't granted a visa, forcing the family to remain stuck in community detention in Perth.

Angela Fredericks of the Home to Bilo campaign said in the statement that Mr Morrison had "responded with a lie, repeating misinformation that 'that matter is still undetermined in the courts'."

"There is nothing before the courts. Mr Morrison is incorrect ... The Prime Minister’s claim that visas cannot be granted to the family without a finding of protection is also completely false."