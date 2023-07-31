Sport

Matildas keep World Cup dream alive after defeating Canada 4-0

The Matildas will advance to the Women's World Cup knockouts after defeating Canada in their final group stage game.

Matildas players cheering and hugging on a stadium field.

Skipper Sam Kerr (left) celebrates with her teammates following the Matildas' win over Canada on Monday. Source: AAP / James Ross

KEY POINTS
  • Australia will advance to the Women's World Cup knockouts.
  • It comes after the Matildas beat Canada on Monday in their final group stage game.
  • The Matildas, who were in group B, will face the runners-up of Group D next week.
The Matildas are through to Women's World Cup knockouts after defeating Canada 4-0.

It was a much-needed victory for Australia's women's football team who, after
a shock defeat by Nigeria last week
, would have been eliminated in the event of a loss, and would have needed Nigeria to lose by at least two goals to Ireland in the event of a draw.

Australia v Canada: How did the Matildas win?

Hayley Raso scored a first-half brace to give Australia the upper hand with emerging star Mary Fowler adding a third in the 58th minute.

Hometown hero and stand-in captain Steph Catley buried a penalty in extra time to seal a famous victory in front of 27,706 fans at Melbourne's Rectangular Park and top spot in Group B ahead of Nigeria.
Spectators in the stands cheering on the Matildas.
More than 27,000 fans were at Melbourne's Rectangular Park on Monday cheering on the Matildas. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
Australia had realistically needed to win to guarantee progression and with skipper Sam Kerr watching on from the bench, Raso finished off a blistering end-to-end move in the ninth minute to hand the Matildas the perfect start.

Fowler appeared to have made it 2-0 when she toe-poked home in the 37th minute but after a VAR check, Ellie Carpenter was ruled to have been in an offside position.

Australia quickly shook it off and two minutes later, Canada failed to deal with a corner and Raso bundled home her second.
Matildas players cheering and hugging on a stadium field.
Hayley Raso (left, middle), scored twice during the match. Source: AAP / Joel Carrett
Caitlin Foord teed up Fowler for Australia's third and when a VAR review showed Jessie Fleming had fouled Katrina Gorry inside the 18-yard box, Catley coolly stepped up to bury the spot-kick.

Rectangular Park exploded from there and Kerr was able to keep her substitute bib on and rest
her troubled calf
.
READ MORE

FIFA won't recognise them. So this team can only watch on during the Women's World Cup

What does the win against Canada mean for the Matildas?

The Matildas needed to win to avoid an embarrassing group stage exit without relying on Ireland to beat Nigeria.

They will instead finish top of group B with six points, after Nigeria drew 0-0 with Ireland in the other game to claim second and knock Canada out.

The Matildas will now advance to the round of 16 and will face the runners-up of group D, likely to be Denmark, in Sydney next week.
Published 31 July 2023
Updated 3h ago 10:41pm
Source: AAP, SBS
