Australia v Sweden: The Matildas set their eyes on the Women's World Cup bronze

The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup final will be held on Sunday, but Australia's attention will be focused on the playoff for third place on Saturday night.





After four weeks of defying the odds and inspiring the nation , the Matildas will play their final match of the tournament against Sweden and are determined to take home the bronze.





Here's what the playoff means to the team, and what we can expect to see in the battle for third place.



Why is the third place match important?

The value of the penultimate game is often debated but the Matildas players, and their coach, have made it clear they're set on victory in Brisbane on Saturday.





Ahead of the match, captain Sam Kerr said coming third at a World Cup would be a dream come true.





"We wanted to leave a legacy and have this moment for 10 or 20 years. I think we have already done that but to win a bronze medal and bring a World Cup medal to this country would be amazing," she said.





"It really feels like we have brought the nation together over football. Some people might have said we were crazy if we had said this was going to happen a year ago."



Sam Kerr is hoping to lead the Matildas to a bronze medal at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup. Source: AAP / Darren England On Thursday, winger Caitlin Foord said the team was determined not to leave their home tournament empty-handed after their semi-final loss to England.





"We had left everything out there, gave it our all and to be so close to playing for the World Cup, it's incredible and I guess it's just disappointing," she said.





"But we've had time to reflect on it and we still have a game to go and we don't want to leave this tournament empty-handed and we think we deserve to go home with something after the tournament we've had.





"So we'll leave it all out there Saturday and hopefully end on a high."



The Matildas' history-making tournament

Throughout the tournament, the Matildas captured the hearts and minds of the nation with their personalities, performances and team unity.





Fans have filled sold-out stadiums, merchandise sold in record numbers online, and millions of people around the country became dedicated fans of the sport and the team almost overnight.





This year, the Matildas made history as the first Australian team - men or women - to qualify for a FIFA World Cup semi-final.



They have also broken records for viewership including reaching a record TV audience of 11.15 million people for their semi-final clash, with an average figure of 7.13 million.





They sparked calls for more investment into women's sport, and on Saturday, the federal government announced a funding boost of $200 million.





There will also be reforms to ensure more Australians are able to access women’s sporting events on free-to-air television.





Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the investment into women’s sport was overdue.





"The Matildas have given us a moment of national inspiration, this is about seizing that opportunity for the next generation, investing in community sporting facilities for women and girls around Australia,” he said.



Where can you watch the third-place playoff?

Australia will take on Sweden at 6pm AEST on Saturday at Brisbane Stadium.





The match will be broadcast live on Channel 7 and Optus Sport and streamed live on 7 Plus in Australia.



Fans can also watch the game on the big screens at FIFA Fan Festivals in Brisbane, Adelaide, Sydney and Perth.





Melbourne's viewing site at Federation Square will not be broadcasting the match due to expected crowd numbers, but fans can watch from Melbourne Rectangular Stadium.



What can be expected from the match?

Australia's coach Tony Gustavsson, who is Swedish, is expecting a tough and physical battle between the two teams.





"These players don't shy away from a tackle and neither do Sweden," he said.





"It's going to be a physical battle out there for sure."





Saturday's play-off will be his fifth time coaching against his country of birth.



"I've gotten to learn how to play against Sweden in tournaments," he said.





"It is special, I have to say it really is, I have a lot of very good friends in that team both players and coaches.





"But when the game starts it's 90 minutes of football and I know every single one of us, whether it's Sweden or us, is going to do everything we can to win."





Whether that involves Gustavsson resting any of his starters after Wednesday's 3-1 semi-final loss to England is yet to be seen.





Gustavsson deployed 16 of his 20 outfield players - but Tameka Yallop, Alex Chidiac and Charli Grant were barely used, while Cortnee Vine's minutes decreased as the tournament progressed.





Midfielder Clare Wheeler, full-back Courtney Nevin, defender Aivi Luik and the contentiously selected Kyah Simon (knee), haven't played a minute, nor have back-up goalkeepers Teagan Micah and Lydia Williams.



But clearly there won't be any minutes handed out for the sake of it.





"If it was emotionally, those players would play because they deserve to play," Gustavsson told reporters.





"But I can't pick based on emotions.





"This is a third-place game. We're playing for a medal. I'm going to make sure we have a line-up that is the strongest starting line-up we can have but also the strongest finishing line-up.





"It's not about giving players experience just for the sake of giving experience. This is a game to win."



