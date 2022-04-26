Morning Briefing: Labor and Coalition set to clash over inflation, EU's warning to Elon Musk and Australia's history-making Muslim boxer

Labor and the Coalition are set to again clash over the rising cost of living pressures, with the latest figures due to be released today.

Good morning. It’s Wednesday 27th April, and here’s a round up of the latest news.

The Australian Bureau of Statistics will reveal inflation data for the March quarter, which could tip the balance for an interest rise as early as next week.

Treasurer Josh Frydenberg says Labor won't tell voters which taxes it'll push up until after the May election and it is blaming the Opposition for failing to offer families a support plan.

It comes as one-off payments of $250 for six million Australians — including pensioners, carers, veterans and job seekers — are set to be made by the end of the week, as part of a $1.5 billion cost of living package announced in the federal budget.

Elon Musk must follow digital laws, EU says

The European Commission says it expects Elon Musk to quickly adapt to digital laws after striking a deal to buy the social media giant, Twitter.

The EU has reminded the billionaire that the digital services act applies to all platforms

European Commission spokesman Johannes Bahrke said digital laws are in place to safeguard social media users rights online.

"In particular on transparency and accountability so one of the core objectives of the DSA (digital services act) is to better protect fundamental rights online."

The Commission's chief spokesperson Eric Mamer issued this warning about the rules.

"The rules that have just been politically adopted and that will soon be legally adopted by the co-legislators apply to social media platforms whoever is the owner, right? And that, I think, is extremely important to remember," he said.

UN Chief in Moscow

The United Nations says Russian President Vladimir Putin has agreed "in principle" to the UN's and International Committee for the Red Cross's involvement in the evacuation of civilians from the Azovstal plant in Ukraine's Mariupol.

In discussions held with UN Chief Antonio Guterres, Mr Putin continue to claim that the military operation in Ukraine was a "desperate measure" to liberate those in the country's eastern region.

Mr Guterres is visiting Moscow for discussions on how to halt the conflict and improve the humanitarian situation, before heading for further talks in Ukraine later in the week.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (left) during a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (right) at the Reception House of the Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday. Credit: Kommersant Photo Agency/Sipa USA

The Kremlin says the invasion was in response to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics, of which Moscow has recognised their independence.

"I say once again, those are desperate measures to stop the suffering of people living in those territories. Unfortunately, our Western colleagues chose not to notice it all. And after we recognised their (Donetsk and Luhansk People's Republics) independence, they asked us for military help on the grounds of being subject to military pressure, military aggression."

China hits back at Australia

China's foreign ministry spokesperson has hit back at

, accusing Australia of behaviour that serves its own political interests.

Mr Dutton suggested China was on a similar path to Nazi Germany in the 1930s, with China's Wang Wenbin calling the remarks crazy and a smear.

He says these despicable actions will be noticed by the Chinese population and by people around the world.

"Some Australian politicians are accustomed to seeking out political self-interest by making outrageous remarks that smear China and advocate war," the spokesperson said.

Four dead in Pakistan bomb explosion

A bomb blast in Pakistan has killed at least four people including Chinese nationals near a university campus.

The explosion tore through a passenger van with Chinese nationals on board in the southern city of Karachi.

It's the first widescale attack against Chinese nationals in Pakistan since last year when another passenger bus explosion left 13 people dead.

Pakistani security officials inspect the scene of an explosion in Karachi, Pakistan, on Tuesday. Source: EPA / Shahzaib Akber

Acting vice chancellor of Karachi University Nasira Khatoon explains the death toll.

"One of the dead is a Pakistani, the driver. The other three were Chinese, one of them the director (of the institute) and two staff. The Pakistani was the driver of the van," she said.

The Baloch Liberation Army has claimed responsibility for the latest bombing.

First Australian Muslim woman to box at Commonwealth Games

In boxing, Tina Rahimi will be the first Australian Muslim woman

when she competes in Birmingham.

On Tuesday, she was one of four women named in the boxing team of 11 and she will participate in the 57 kilogram division.

She said she can face judgement at times but once competitors see her fight, she gains respect.

Ms Rahimi will leave for Turkey next week to take part in the world championships, her first-ever international contest.