Good morning. It's Wednesday 1 June, and here's a round up of the latest news.



Record number of women in Labor leadership team

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese says his new ministry has a record number of female federal ministers.





Advertisement

In some of the surprise appointments, Claire O'Neill is minister for home affairs and minister for cybersecurity.





Tanya Plibersek is minister for environment and water.





Jason Clare gets the education portfolio.





Anne Aly will be the minister for early childhood education and minister for youth.



Some of the expected appointments include Linda Burney as minister for Indigenous Australians, Andrew Giles as minister for multicultural affairs, and Bill Shorten as minister for NDIS and government services.





Outside the ministry, Pat Dodson will serve as special envoy for reconciliation and he will also oversee the implementation of the Uluru Statement from the Heart.





Mr Albanese says he is proud of the female representation in the ministry lineup.



China emerges from COVID-19 lockdown

Shanghai residents are celebrating as the city re-opens after a two-month lockdown.





The restrictions had disrupted China's economy and slowed down international trade.



Authorities announced on Tuesday that transport service will also be restored from 1 June and about 130 of 4,300 bank branches have resumed service in the city.





A resident says he is happy to be outside again.





"Today is the first day we're permitted to go outside freely," she said.





"I'm delighted because we've been under lockdown for so many days. I would say the vibe is truly unique bank and quite complex ."



Joe Biden vows not to interfere in Federal Reserve's work

President Joe Biden met with Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell at the White House as soaring inflation takes a bite out of Americans' hip pockets and the president's public approval.





But Mr Biden vowed to not interfere in the Federal Reserve's work to tame inflation.



"My job as president is not to ... nominate ... I would not only nominate highly, highly qualified individuals for that institution, but to give them the space they need to do their job," he said.





"I'm not going to interfere with their critically important work. The Fed has dual responsibilities: one full employment, two stable prices."





The meeting is the first since Mr Powell was renominated by Mr Biden to lead the central bank in November and comes two weeks after his confirmation for a second term by the Senate.



Bodies of shelling victims recovered in Ukraine

Rescuers in Kharkiv have finally recovered the bodies of people killed in shelling attacks by Russian forces in March.





Kharkiv suffered heavy bombardment from the very start of the Russian invasion in February which left the city of 1.5 million a wasteland of ruined buildings and debris.



But it has been relatively quiet since Ukranian forces regained territory around it and pushed back Russian troops.





That has allowed officials to recover bodies, like that of 43-year-old Sasha Krylova and his neighbours.





They were killed at the beginning of March after their high rise building in Gorizont district was hit by a Russian missile.



Aleksander Vucic sworn in as Serbia president

Aleksandar Vucic has been sworn in as Serbia’s President on 31 May following a re-election in April.



In his inaugural speech, Mr Vucic says one of his country’s priorities will be becoming a member of the European Union (EU).



