Morning Briefing: Ukraine achieves EU candidate status, PM to visit France, and four Victorian ministers set to resign

Good morning. It’s Friday 24th June, and here’s a wrap of the latest news.



Ukraine granted EU candidate status

The European Union has voted in favour of granting Ukraine candidate status, a step forward in the nation's bid to join the bloc.





Ukraine's president hailed the EU decision on his country and Moldova as "a unique and historic moment", although the two former Soviet republics face a long path before joining the bloc and its benefits of free movement and a common market.





"Ukraine's future is within the EU," Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.



Prime Minister plans to visit France, following submarine-stouch

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed his plans to visit French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris next week, to officially reset relations between the two countries.





This comes after the previous government cancelled a $90-billion contract deal with France to build 12 nuclear-powered submarines.



Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has said he will visit France to reset relations. Source: AAP / AAP The new Labor government, in response, decided earlier this month to pay the French shipbuilder Naval Group an $835 million in compensation.





Mr Albanese told the ABC that diplomatic relations between the two countries should be preserved.



Senior Victorian ministers to resign

Four senior Victorian government ministers are reportedly set to announce their retirement from politics at the November state election.





The state's Health Minister Martin Foley, Sports Minister Martin Pakula, Police Minister Lisa Neville and Deputy Premier James Merlino are said to have decided not to re-contest their seats.





Mr Merlino declined to directly make comments on the matter while speaking to the Nine Network.



"I do appreciate the question. But these are individual decisions for people to make. And I'm not going to speculate on my future or the future of my colleagues," he said.





Premier Daniel Andrews is expected to make a formal announcement confirming the resignations.



Afghan ambassador in exile questions Taliban's ability to respond to the earthquake

The magnitude 6.1 tremor which struck eastern Afghanistan has killed over a 1,000 people and left many more homeless.





The Taliban has been requesting assistance from the west to control the situation after being cut off from international aid.



More than 1,000 people were killed and over 1,500 were injured in the earthquake. Source: AAP / STRINGER/EPA A representative of the former Kabul government overthrown by the Taliban, Wahidullah Waissi, said the Afghan economy has experienced a significant drain since the militant Islamist group took over.





"After the fall of Afgahnistan to Taliban, there was a big brain drain, including those expertise which were responsible for taking care of these kinds of assistance in different parts of country and those who are responsible for aid assistance in different parts of the country," he told SBS News from his new home in Australia.





"I think the whole support which is an area, this kind of situation is needed, the whole system has collapsed."



Two-thirds of aged care providers operating at a loss

New data indicates two-thirds of aged care providers in Australia are operating at a loss.





The study by accountancy firm StewartBrow shows 64 per cent of residential aged care homes recorded an operating loss in the nine months leading to March 2022, with an average operative loss of $12.85 per resident per day, signifying a progressive decline since 2018.



The data was collated from members of the Aged & Community Care Providers Association.





The Association's Interim chief executive officer Paul Sadler says the situation could drive many providers to leave the industry if financial pressures persist.



