Narendra Modi still set for Australia visit despite Joe Biden's cancellation

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still travel to Australia next week, despite the cancellation of the Sydney Quad summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed.





US President Joe Biden cancelled his trip to Australia on Wednesday, confirming he will instead return home to hold crisis talks over the country's debt ceiling .





Mr Biden had planned to visit Canberra and Sydney to meet Mr Albanese, Mr Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a Quad meeting next Wednesday. The four will instead meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima this weekend.



But speaking to ABC radio on Wednesday, Mr Albanese confirmed his Indian counterpart would travel here regardless.





“Prime Minister Modi will be here next week for a bilateral meeting with myself," he said.







"He will also have business meetings and will hold a very public event at Homebush at the Olympic site in Sydney.”





Mr Kishida is not expected to travel to Australia, Mr Albanese saying he "was just coming for the Quad".





This is a developing story and this article will be updated.



