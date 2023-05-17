Australia

Narendra Modi still set for Australia visit despite Joe Biden's cancellation

The leader of India will still visit Australia next week, despite Joe Biden's no-show.

Two men wearing formal attire walking outside.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in New Delhi in March. Source: AAP, SIPA USA / Hindustan Times

KEY POINTS:
  • Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still travel to Australia next week.
  • US President Joe Biden has cancelled his trip to the Quad summit in Sydney.
  • Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is not expected to travel.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will still travel to Australia next week, despite the cancellation of the Sydney Quad summit, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has confirmed.

US President Joe Biden
cancelled his trip to Australia
on Wednesday, confirming he will instead return home to hold crisis talks over
the country's debt ceiling
.

Mr Biden had planned to visit Canberra and Sydney to meet Mr Albanese, Mr Modi, and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida for a Quad meeting next Wednesday. The four will instead meet on the sidelines of the G7 summit in Hiroshima this weekend.
But speaking to ABC radio on Wednesday, Mr Albanese confirmed his Indian counterpart would travel here regardless.

“Prime Minister Modi will be here next week for a bilateral meeting with myself," he said.

"He will also have business meetings and will hold a very public event at Homebush at the Olympic site in Sydney.”

Mr Kishida is not expected to travel to Australia, Mr Albanese saying he "was just coming for the Quad".

This is a developing story and this article will be updated.

2 min read
Published 17 May 2023 4:45pm
Updated an hour ago 4:50pm
By Finn McHugh
Source: SBS News

