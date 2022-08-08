Olivia Newton-John dies, calls for disability focus at jobs summit, and monkeypox vaccine rollout begins

Good morning, it's Amy Hall here with SBS News' Morning Briefing.



Olivia Newton-John dies aged 73

Tributes are flowing following the death of legendary Australian entertainer Dame Olivia Newton-John . The British-born star's husband John Easterling has confirmed the 73-year-old died "peacefully" at her ranch in southern California on Monday, surrounded by family and friends. Newton-John was perhaps best known for her starring role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease. "My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better," Grease co-star John Travolta said in a post in Instagram. Newton-John is survived by Mr Easterling, and her daughter Chloe Lattanzi.



Migrant and refugee women urged to share accounts of workplace sexual harassment

A first-of-its-kind national survey is placing the spotlight on the experiences of migrant and refugee women at work . Monash University, in partnership with not-for-profit organisation Harmony Alliance, is urging women from culturally and linguistically diverse (CALD) backgrounds to share their accounts of workplace sexual harassment, in response to the Respect@Work report . One of the 2020 report's 55 recommendations to the government was to conduct a more enhanced national survey that better captured the voices of CALD people. "This research will help us develop more effective and culturally safe strategies to prevent and respond to [sexual harassment]," ANROWS chief executive Padma Raman says.



Calls for disability focus at upcoming jobs summit

The federal government is hosting a jobs summit at Parliament House next month, with the aim of driving reforms in workforce participation, migration, and women's economic security. Disability discrimination commissioner Ben Gauntlett says reducing barriers to employment for people with disability also needs to be a key discussion point at the meeting of unions and employers . He says the "fragmented" approach to disability employment services in Australia must be improved to ensure the system is "fit for purpose". "We know that when people with disability are getting not just a job — but a good job — that they are healthier, safer and that our society as a whole is better," Dr Gauntlett says.



Australia's monkeypox vaccine rollout targets high-risk groups

Those at the highest risk of contracting monkeypox are being prioritised as Australia's rollout of a vaccine to combat the disease and its spread begins . The Jynneos smallpox vaccine will be mostly available through state and territory sexual health clinics to intimate partners and those who live with someone who is confirmed to have the virus or has had close physical contact with an infected person. Gay and bisexual men make up 98 per cent of Australia's known monkeypox cases, so are considered to be at higher risk of exposure to the virus than other groups.

