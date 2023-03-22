Penny Wong raises foreign interference concerns during phone call with Iran's FM

Key Points Australia's foreign minister has spoken directly with her Iranian counterpart.

The treatment of protesters and surveillance of Iranian-Australians were discussed.

Earlier this week the federal government announced sanctions against Iranian individuals and entities.

During a phone call with her Iranian counterpart, Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong raised concerns over the use of the death penalty on protesters and the "surveillance and harassment" of Iranian-Australians .





In February, Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil revealed that ASIO had disrupted an Iranian government operation on Australian soil, targeting an Australian-Iranian critic of the regime in Tehran.





"We will not tolerate surveillance or harassment of Iranian-Australians," Ms Wong said in a post on Twitter, with no mention of how long the phone call lasted.



The Australian foreign minister said she also expressed condemnation of Iran's crackdown on protests, execution of protesters and oppression of women and minorities.





"We employ every strategy at our disposal - including dialogue - towards upholding human rights, consistent with our values and with our interests," Ms Wong said.





"Australia stands with the people of Iran."





Earlier this week, Ms Wong earlier announced Magnitsky-style financial sanctions and travel bans against 14 Iranian individuals, along with 14 entities.





The sanctions also extend to senior law enforcement officials and military figures, such as those within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.



Commission of possible international crimes: UN expert

On Monday, UN human rights expert Javaid Rehman updated the United Nations Human Rights Council on a fact-finding mission on the Iran government's treatment of protesters.





He said the country is experiencing the most serious violations in 40 years, including the use of the death penalty on four protesters rallying against the death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody.





The 22-year-old was arrested in September last year for "improperly" wearing her hijab.



"These summary executions are the symbols of a state ready to use all means to instil fear and quash protests," he warned.





Mr Rehman said at least 17 other protesters have so far been sentenced to death, while more than 100 others face charges that carry the death penalty.





He said at least 527 people, including 71 children have been killed, and hundreds of protesters severely injured.





"The scale and gravity of the violations committed by Iranian authorities, especially since the death of Ms. Amini points to the possible commission of international crimes, notably the crimes against humanity of murder, imprisonment, enforced disappearances, torture, rape and sexual violence, and persecution," Mr Rehman said.



