'You will be discovered': Minister's warning to foreign agents after meeting Iranian-Australian activists

Key Points Iranian-Australian activists met Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil on Wednesday.

The meeting came just a day after an Iranian spy operation in Australia was revealed.

Activists are calling for further sanctions on Iranian officials.

Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil has promised not to “sit back” as diaspora communities become foreign interference targets, a day after revealing an extraordinary spy operation run by Iran's government in Australia.





Ms O’Neil met with Iranian-Australian activists at Parliament House on Wednesday, after taking the unusual step of revealing an Iranian-Australian had their home surveilled and broken into by individuals working for Tehran .





The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini , allegedly at the hands of Iran’s religious police in September, triggered mass protests across the country, prompting a brutal crackdown by government forces.



Home Affairs Minister Clare O’Neil revealed an extraordinary spy operation launched by Iran. Source: AAP / Mick Tsikas And Ms O’Neil revealed that the crackdown had tentacles that had reached Australia, where she said anti-regime protests had been infiltrated by Iranian spies.





After the meeting, she revealed the group discussed “the unacceptable intimidation and harassment” they had faced since the protests erupted.





“We’re not going to stand back and have Australians or indeed visitors to our country, watched and tracked by foreign governments on our soil. This is Australia, this is our democracy, and if you engage in activities like this, you will be discovered,” she said.





“That’s why I’ve been fully supportive of the work ASIO and my department is doing to come out of the shadows to raise awareness of this issue and engage deeper with communities, as well as championing work like the Universities Foreign Interference Task Force.”



Iranian embassy rejects allegations

In a statement reported by the ABC, the Iranian embassy strongly rejected Ms O’Neil allegations and claimed Tehran was committed to the “fundamental principle” of non-intervention in the internal affairs of other countries.





“Regrettably, these accusations, which have been made without providing evidence, show the effect of the baseless claims of some foreign countries regarding Iran’s interference in other countries,” the statement said.





“Making such claims without the least consultation is not a sign of honesty and goodwill. Accusing without examining the valid answer is against the axioms of law, logic and good faith.”



'Terrorist regime'

Tina Hosseini, a spokesperson for the Iranian Women's Association, said the Iranian-Australian community was “quite indebted” to the Australian government for taking an active stance.





It placed Magnitsky-style sanctions - able to be targeted at individual foreign government officials - on 16 Iranian officials earlier in February over what it described as “abhorrent abuses of human rights”.



But Ms Hosseini urged it to go further in combatting the Iranian regime, which she warned had “claws” around the world.





“This is a terrorist regime which savagely beats, rapes, violently assaults and executes innocent protesters, including children,” she told SBS News.





“We know that the Iranian regime is capable of doing all sorts of brutal activity, and their behaviour knows no international boundary.”



‘Very vigilant’

Ms Hosseini urged Australia to put Magnitsky sanctions on all 227 Iranian members of parliament, who have called for pro-democracy protesters to face the death penalty.





It should also follow the US by proscribing the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terror group, and consider deporting those with links to the regime, she said.





“Our government needs to be very vigilant in terms of being able to very closely monitor the sorts of suspicious behaviours and activities they might be seeing amongst the community,” she said.





Speaking on Tuesday, Ms O’Neil warned those countries who were engaged in foreign interference: "We are watching you."



She said ASIO and the Department of Home Affairs would be asked to develop a new program for people at risk of being targeted for foreign interference, which would help them understand what this looked like and how they could respond.





“These diasporic communities are the victims … and it is our job as Australians and as Australian government agencies to wrap ourselves around these people and protect them,” she said.





Liberal senator Claire Chandler demanded more transparency from Labor over the nature of Tehran's operations in Australia, saying Ms O'Neil's revelation had “raised more questions than answers”.





Senator Chandler, who chaired a parliamentary committee investigating human rights abuses in Iran, said it had heard "countless stories" from Iranian-Australians who felt intimidated by the regime.





She backed calls for broader Magnitsky sanctions and for the listing of the IRGC.





"Has the individual that she's spoken about been charged with various offences?" she asked SBS News.





"What more is the government generally, and the home affairs minister specifically, going to do to ensure that these instances of foreign interference are being reported more publicly?"



