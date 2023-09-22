Australia

Peter Dutton asks voters to skip anti-Voice rallies organised by Vladimir Putin backer

Opposition leader Peter Dutton has advised Australians voting No in the Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum to avoid rallies linked to a pro-Russia commentator.

Peter Dutton reacts during a parliamentary session.

Peter Dutton encouraged people to go to "peaceful, lawful rallies" conducted by No campaigners. Source: AAP / Lukas Coch

Key Points
  • Anti-Voice demonstrations are due to take place across the country on Saturday.
  • They are being led by Simeon Boikov, an online commentator who posts anti-vaccine and pro-Vladimir Putin content. 
  • The official No campaign has distanced itself from Boikov.
Peter Dutton has advised anti-Voice campaigners to avoid national rallies involving a pro-Vladimir Putin commentator.

The demonstrations, due to take place across the country on Saturday, are to be led by
Simeon Boikov
, an online commentator who posts anti-vaccine and pro-Putin content.
Two people shake hands as others walk behind at a rally.
Pro-Russia commentator Simeon Boikov (right) is involved in rallies against the Voice to Parliament referendum. Source: AAP / Steven Saphore
The official No campaign has distanced itself from Boikov, with the federal opposition leader urging anti-Voice supporters to not attend the rallies.

"Anybody who's pro-Putin has significant issues and they should seek help for those issues," Dutton said.

"I would encourage people to go to peaceful, lawful rallies, conducted by No campaigners and listen to the very serious concerns and hesitations that those people have."
READ MORE

'Australia it's time': MC Hammer weighs in on the Voice to Parliament

The pro-Voice Uluru Dialogue has condemned Boikov, saying his rallies demonstrate how the No campaign benefits from division and disunity.

"It is not only divisive but outright dangerous for leaders of the No campaign to turn a blind eye while Simeon Boikov ... exploits the Voice referendum for his own gain," a statement from Pat Anderson and Megan Davis read.

"These rallies are an affront to Australian democracy."
READ MORE

AEC battles threats to staff, 'bonkers' Voice vote conspiracies on social media

NSW Liberal Democrat MP John Ruddick will lead one of Saturday's marches in Sydney.

The rallies come three weeks out from the referendum on an Indigenous Voice to Parliament.

Remote voting starts on Monday with 61 sites set up across the country, eventually covering 750 locations in the lead-up to the 14 October poll.

More than 17.67 million people have enrolled to vote in the referendum, ensuring 97.7 per cent of eligible Australians will have their say.

Stay informed on the 2023 Indigenous Voice to Parliament referendum from across the SBS Network, including First Nations perspectives through NITV.

Visit the 
SBS Voice Referendum portal
 to access articles, videos and podcasts in over 60 languages, or stream the latest news and analysis, docos and entertainment for free, at the 
Voice Referendum hub on SBS On Demand
.
Share
2 min read
Published 23 September 2023 8:31am
Updated a few seconds ago 10:28am
Source: AAP

Share this with family and friends

Recommended for you

Australians queue outside a Centrelink office.

Here are the Centrelink payments getting a boost from today, and by how much

Australia

A blonde woman in a pink jumper holds a newborn to her chest while sitting in front of a computer.

ABC journalist says naming her son 'Methamphetamine Rules' wasn't a stunt

Australia

Ange Lati in a black T-shirt standing in a room of a house.

Ange is just 19 and struggling to live with an 'older person's' illness

Australia

A person holding an Australian passport.

Inside passport-free travel, and the push for Australians to get it

Life

An F-35 fighter jet.

Mystery solved: Debris found after stealth jet went missing and pilot ejected

World

People walking through the arrivals and departures hall of an airport. Some are wheeling suitcases.

The cheapest, and most expensive, days to book your flights

Life

People stand in a crowd holding signs supporting the Voice to Parliament

'Truly overwhelming': Voice supporters march in rallies across Australia and overseas

Politics

A photo of Marta against a backdrop of people protesting against the Iranian regime with a flag reading 'women, life, freedom' and a picture of Mahsa Amini.

This woman was detained by Iran’s morality police. Unlike Mahsa Amini, she survived

World