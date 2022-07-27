Question time: Anthony Albanese’s calls for respect in parliament tested by Opposition’s union attack line

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese's promise of a parliament with more respect has been tested with his first Question Time.





The start of the 47th parliament this week has witnessed both sides of politics adjusting to their new positions in the chamber since Labor's election victory in May.





Opposition Leader Peter Dutton kicked off Question Time on familiar territory for the Coalition — attacking Labor’s connection to the CFMEU construction union.



Leader of the Opposition Peter Dutton and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese during Question Time in the House of Representatives at Parliament House in Canberra. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS The Opposition is seeking to hone attack lines against its rival, with Mr Dutton delivering a new catchphrase: "Why is Labor making a bad situation worse?”





Mr Albanese responded with humour, congratulating Mr Dutton on being appointed leader of the Liberals and wishing him well saying, “I hope he stays there for a very, very long time.”





He then defended his government’s decision to overhaul the Australian Building and Construction Commission (ABCC), which Labor has described as a politicised body designed to pursue unions.





“We come with a very simple principle, which is why should one worker in one sector be treated differently from workers in another sector,” he said.





“If people commit a crime, action should be taken by the appropriate authorities.”





Workplace Relations Minister Tony Burke intends to scrap the controversial building code used by the agency before defunding and then abolishing the commission.





The ABCC was created by the Coalition government to tackle lawlessness in the construction sector.



Mr Dutton went on to further question the prime minister about whether he had involvement with CFMEU officials.





“Officials from the CFMEU have been charged with thousands of offences,” he said.





“Has the prime minister met with any of the union bosses accused of criminal behaviour, including sexual assault, harassment and rape?”





“Yes or no?” Mr Dutton asserted as he sat down in his seat.





Mr Albanese replied: “Mr Speaker if the member opposite has an allegation or wants to know if someone I’ve met with he should say it … he’s perfectly entitled to.”





“What he’s not entitled to do is engage in that sort of smear tactic, which is what that question represents.”



Deputy Opposition leader Sussan ley continued the line of inquiry by citing that the ABCC was pursuing a union official over misconduct against a female health and safety worker.





“Does the prime minister seriously believe that pursuing this vile behaviour is a waste of tax payer's money and why is Labor making a bad situation worse?” she said.





Mr Albanese responded: “I believe this, if someone commits assault they should be charged with assault and dealt with.”





He then became his most animated in the session, after a point of order from the Leader of Opposition Business Paul Fletcher in response to his answer.





“It says a lot about why they are sitting opposite," Mr Albanese said.





"They come in today and they could ask questions about inflation, they could ask questions about cost of living, they ask questions about the health pandemic.





"They could ask questions about foot and mouth disease, they could ask questions about a range of issues and what do we get? Back to the same old bucket,” he said.





The response prompted Mr Dutton to interject: “Calm down Albo!”



Interjections and political priorities

Labor used questions from its members to ask questions of the prime minister and ministers about the new government’s handling of the economy, the foot and mouth outbreak in Indonesia as well as priority policy areas like childcare and defence.





The questions can be seen as an attempt to cast the government as one that’s getting down to business since coming into power some nine weeks ago.





During one question on the government’s action in the aged care sector — the Minister for Aged Care, Anika Wells, quipped about the proportion of Opposition members who had chosen to wear masks to the Question Time session.





“We on this side of the house actually follow the medical advice — where are your masks?” she said.





Interjections from across the chamber remained a constant background track to Question Time.





New Speaker Milton Dick did his best to control the interruptions from members on either side as he navigated his first time in the chair as the Question Time umpire.



Labor member for Oxley Milton Dick tried to control interjections during his first Question Time as speaker. Source: AAP / MICK TSIKAS During one interjection, Mr Dutton claimed Mr Albanese had not lasted “one Question Time” before resorting to a focus on the previous government’s record rather than its own.





Mr Albanese had been responding to a question from Liberal treasury spokesperson Angus Taylor about whether the government could guarantee an election commitment to cut the power bills of Australian families by $275.





“What we will do is deliver an energy policy — it will be the first one we’ve had in this country for a decade,” Mr Albanese said.





Mr Dutton ended the Question Time using a matter of public importance speech to recap the Opposition’s opening attack line against their opponent.



