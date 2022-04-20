Scott Morrison and Anthony Albanese will face off in a leaders' debate tonight. Here's what you need to know

Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Opposition leader Anthony Albanese will face off in the first leaders' debate of the 2022 federal election campaign tonight.





The debate, hosted by Sky News and the Courier Mail, will be the first of three before polling day on 21 May.

In an Australian-first, SBS will live stream the debate in both Arabic and Mandarin, which can be viewed on

.

How will it work?

The two major party political leaders will meet in Brisbane at a voters' forum, with 100 undecided voters asking them pressing questions throughout the night.

The event will be hosted by Sky News and The Courier-Mail.

Sky News describes the event as "unscripted" and "unpredictable" as the general public will put the prime minister and the Labor leader to the test.

The event will be moderated by Sky News' political reporter Kieran Gilbert.

When will it begin?

The debate will run on Wednesday 20 April, kicking off at 7pm and will finish up at 8.30pm.

You can follow all live developments on SBS News' live blog, which will kick off as the debate begins.

How can I watch it?

The debate is not on free-to-air in the major cities, so you can only watch the broadcast event live in English on Sky News.

SBS will be live-streaming the debate, translated into both Arabic and Mandarin to ensure two of the largest language groups will be able to watch along as both political leaders are grilled on their contested policies.

"By offering the leaders’ debate in Arabic and Mandarin, we hope to ultimately drive an understanding of the key issues, and enable informed participation in this election," SBS Director of Audio and Language Content David Hua said.

You can tune in with the live translations on

.