Anthony Albanese hits out at government's aged care response as Labor claims wages under threat

The Opposition has claimed wages and working conditions would be threatened under the Coalition government's plans to reintroduce industrial reform.





Speaking in the southeast Queensland seat of Forde on Wednesday, Labor leader Anthony Albanese also criticised the government's handling of aged care and

It comes as he and Scott Morrison will face off for the first time this election campaign when they meet for a leaders' debate on Wednesday night.

The prime minister and Opposition leader will go head-to-head in Brisbane where they will take questions from undecided voters.

Both parties are using day 10 of the election campaign to focus on industrial relations, after Prime Minister Scott Morrison said a re-elected Coalition government would reintroduce

Labor has upped its attacks on the government on working conditions, arguing the Coalition would bring back controversial workplace laws.

Both Mr Albanese and Labor's industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said the government would scrap the better off overall test for workplace agreements.

Mr Albanese said workers deserve a government "that doesn't attack their working conditions" by "going back to legislation that was defeated when it was introduced during the last term".

"And what the prime minister wants to do, is to suspend that better off overall test," he said.

"What that would do is mean that all of the extra conditions, above people's basic wage, their leave loading, their holiday leave, all of those things are up for grabs. Their penalty rates, that they rely upon."

Mr Burke described the government's announcement to revive the bill as "extraordinary".

"We have a situation where everything has been going up, except for wages, and the government now says they want to bring back legislation which had wage cuts written all over it," he said.

"At a time when Australians are desperately wanting to see wages get moving again, the prime minister has made clear legislation that is about cutting wages is on the way back, if Mr Morrison is returned."

The Morrison government has announced it would double the penalties courts can impose on construction unions, should it be re-elected.

Penalties for serious offences such as unlawful industrial action, freedom of association or coercion will be increased to $88,000 for an individual and $444,000 for a union.

Attorney-General Michaelia Cash said the changes to the building and construction industry act would try to stamp out "bullying and intimidation" by the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union.

"Time and again we have seen shocking behaviour from CFMMEU officials," she said.

"Mr Albanese will hand over this critical industry to the CFMMEU because he is too weak to stand up to them."

Mr Burke set out this is not Labor's policy, calling it "no surprise" from the Coalition.

"It is no surprise that the government has decided the biggest issue they want to deal with is to be able to have an attack on unions, and still to this day, they have not legislated to deal with wage theft," he said.

"So, if an employer is stealing from their workers, Mr Morrison doesn’t think that’s a concern."

Labor criticises Coalition's handling of aged care

Labor has backed aged care workers across the nation planning to walk off the job over low pay and understaffing.

Thousands of aged care staff in Queensland, Western Australia and South Australia have voted in favour of strike action.

Mr Albananese told reporters on Wednesday Labor's five-point to plan to overhaul the system included pay rises for staff, based on royal commission recommendations.

He said there was a reason the one-word title of the royal commission report into the sector was "Neglect".

"We want every dollar that goes into aged care to go into better care and better food and better outcomes for our older Australians," he said.

Fair Work Commission hearings into a union bid to lift aged care pay to 25 per cent above the award will start next week.

Opposition industrial relations spokesman Tony Burke said "pressure had built up" on workers, whose wages have flatlined over the past decade.

"Every week as the pay comes through and the bills come through, it's becoming tighter and tighter," he said.

"People are saying we need to get wages moving and Mr Morrison's response to that is to legislate a pay cut."

A 'massive foreign policy failure'

Mr Albanese joined Labor's foreign affairs spokesperson Penny Wong in labelling the signing of a security pact between China and Solomon Islands as a "massive foreign policy failure on the prime minister's watch".

China said on Tuesday it had signed the pact with Solomon Islands - a move set to heighten the concerns of the United States and allies Australia and New Zealand about growing Chinese influence in the region.

"This deal between China and the Solomons was foreshadowed, foreshadowed last August, the government was warned. Yet, only in recent days did the government bother to send a junior person across to the Solomons," he said.

Last week, Zed Seselja, Australia's minister for international development and the Pacific,

Mr Albanese said the development showed Australia's role as a "key player" in the Pacific had broken down.

"This isn’t something that has just arisen. This is something that has been in the planning for a period of time."

He appeared to link Mr Morrison's response to his trip to Hawaii during the Black Summer bushfires.

“Once again the characteristic of this government is on show. A prime minister who goes missing on the big questions. A prime minister who is always too little, too late. Whether it’s the bushfires, whether it’s ordering enough vaccines, whether it’s ordering rapid antigen tests, whether it’s responding to the floods," he said.

The Opposition leader said he would be prepared to make a personal visit to Solomon Islands if elected. He did not answer whether Labor would elevate the significance of the Pacific portfolio, instead saying sending Senator Wong to the island nation would have been appropriate.

It comes as both parties have been accused of running negative scare tactics during the second week of the campaign.

Labor has been accused of trying to frighten people by saying the government would move to roll out more pensioners onto cashless debit cards, claims which the prime minister's choice for health minister, Anne Ruston, has rejected.

The Coalition has gone on the attack by saying household electricity bills would rise under Labor, should the Opposition win office.

Both leaders have ruled out doing deals with minor parties and independents to form government, should the 21 May election result in a hung parliament.

The prime minister said a vote for an independent at the ballot box would be "a vote for chaos".

Treasury will also release the Pre-election Economic and Fiscal Outlook later on Wednesday.