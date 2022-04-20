A graphic featuring Parliament House and the words 'SBS News Live Blog'

Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison face off tonight in the first of three leaders' debate. Source: SBS

LIVE: Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison face off in first election leaders' debate

Welcome to SBS News' election debate live blog. Tonight's debate in Brisbane is the first of three before polling day on 21 May. In an Australian-first, SBS is streaming the debate in both Arabic and Mandarin, which can be viewed on SBS On Demand.
Published 20 April 2022
6:40pma few seconds ago
Welcome to SBS News’ leaders’ debate live blog
Good evening and welcome to the SBS News’ leaders' debate live blog.

Tonight, we will be taking you through the first leaders’ debate of the 2022 federal election, hosted by Sky News and The Courier-Mail.

It’s set to begin in Brisbane at 7pm AEST, and for the first time ever, you can keep up with the debate in Arabic and Mandarin as it is being translated live on SBS On Demand.

While we wait for the debate to kick off, here's what you can expect tonight:

