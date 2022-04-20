LIVE: Anthony Albanese and Scott Morrison face off in first election leaders' debate

Good evening and welcome to the SBS News’ leaders' debate live blog.

Tonight, we will be taking you through the first leaders’ debate of the 2022 federal election, hosted by Sky News and The Courier-Mail.

It’s set to begin in Brisbane at 7pm AEST, and for the first time ever, you can keep up with the debate in Arabic and Mandarin as it is being translated live on SBS On Demand.

While we wait for the debate to kick off, here's what you can expect tonight: