Scott Morrison rejects retired judges' call for a stronger anti-corruption model

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has rebuffed calls from an alliance of 31 former judges making a public plea backing calls for a stronger anti-corruption watchdog to be “urgently” adopted by whoever wins the election.





Mr Morrison said the group were “entitled” to their opinion, but has continued to stand by his government’s proposed model for a commonwealth integrity commission.





In an open letter, the judges stressed the need for an integrity body to be backed by all sides of politics that holds public hearings and responds to credible public complaints.



But Mr Morrison said the judge’s intervention in the election row over adopting an integrity commission would not change his government’s plan.





“They are entitled to their opinion - it’s a free country, I'm happy for them to make their contribution,” Mr Morrison told reporters in Geelong on Wednesday.





“But what I do know is that we have a policy of 347 pages with extensive powers, which is part of our program to ensure that we can put an integrity commission in place.”



Calls for an anti-corruption commission have become a much-publicised election flashpoint, with so-called teal independent candidates campaigning on integrity concerns and Labor also calling for a tougher watchdog to be implemented.





Mr Morrison has proposed a commonwealth integrity commission that could hold public hearings for inquiries into police or public officials but not politicians.





It would also not allow the agency to launch its own investigations into tips provided by the public.





Mr Morrison has also previously labelled the NSW Independent Commission against Corruption a “kangaroo court” claiming that the body had destroyed people’s reputations and careers before “it’s even made a finding”.





In November he said former NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian was "done over by a bad process".





The term "kangaroo court" is often used to describe an ad hoc court that has limited power and does not follow normal legal procedures.





NSW ICAC commissioner Stephen Rushton responded by labelling those who had described the watchdog as a "kangaroo court" as "buffoons".



The open letter does not reference these comments directly but does strongly reject political criticism of state-based anti-corruption commissions.





Former Federal Court Judge Michael Barker QC said a national integrity commission with “broad jurisdiction, strong powers and public hearings was needed to “restore trust in our democratic system.”





“Without it, corruption will flourish,” he said in a separate statement.





“We are calling on all political leaders to act with urgency to reinstate integrity and accountability to our political system.”





Judges to sign the letter includes those who have represented the High Court, Federal Court, Supreme Court as well as state-based courts of appeal.





It has been collated by the Centre for Public Integrity - an independent think tank made up of legal experts and retired judges focused on reform in this area.





The open letter also notes that the government enters into “contracts and makes grants worth hundreds of billions each year” in citing the need for an integrity watchdog.





It warns without a strong integrity model Australians are at risk of being exposed to a “corrupt exercise of power” saying existing federal integrity agencies lack the necessary power to keep this in check.





Mr Morrison first announced plans for a commission in December 2018, but legislation was not introduced to parliament for a vote with the government citing disagreement with the parliament over the scope the body should have to investigate.





The government is currently proposing a commission with two divisions – one for public officials and one for politicians.



It says this would hold greater investigative powers than a royal commission, including the power to compel witnesses to testify, search premises and require people to surrender documents.





Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has promised to implement a national integrity commission by Christmas if elected.





Labor’s proposed model would have public hearings, act on tips from whistleblowers and the public and examine alleged misconduct from as far back as 15 years.





Mr Morrison has also previously said he has not witnessed “any corruption” on his side of politics during his time in power.



